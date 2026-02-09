Hopscotch Air Expands Operations in Boston

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Air, Inc, the transformative regional air mobility company, is expanding its northeast footprint with additional aircraft in the Boston area.

The additional Cirrus SR22 will enable the company to offer lower fares from Boston to popular summer locations along Cape Cod, Nantucket, Provincetown, and Martha’s Vineyard, to name a few. The company, which is based on Long Island and Westchester, NY, now bases two Cirruses in the Boston area.

“Boston has long been a popular location for our air taxi service and the added aircraft will enable us to meet the rapidly growing demand,” says CEO Andrew Schmertz.

While Hopscotch Air flies into Boston-Logan International Airport, the company offers service from any of the nearby airports, including Hanscom (KBED), Norwood (KOWD), Beverly (KBVY), Lawrence (KLWM), and Worcester (KORH). These airports are usually less congested which means passengers get in the air quicker.

For booking information, customers can visit www.flyhopscotch.com

Hopscotch Go Corporation, the parent company of Hopscotch Air, Inc, has filed for a Regulation A Public Offering. Interested parties can visit our website. Click on the “Investors” tab to learn more.

Hopscotch Air, Inc is a FAA-certificated air taxi operator, flying a fleet of technologically-advanced Cirrus aircraft. Launched in 2009 and based on Long Island and in Westchester, NY, Hopscotch Air provides private aviation at more affordable prices and performs about 900 revenue legs a year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the successful expanding of the Company fleet size, demand remaining at historic levels, regulatory risks, and air traffic and weather delays, which are outside the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

