Hopscotch Air Commits to Moove’s One-Click Quoting Platform

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Air, Inc., the innovative regional air mobility company, has engaged Moove and its unique quoting, booking, and scheduling platform in order to create a user-friendly experience for customers and reduce the friction often experienced when trying to book private aviation.

By adopting Moove’s technology, customers of Hopscotch Air will soon be able to receive instant, fixed quotes right from the website and an app. Eventually, they will be able to book flights with one-click, reducing the time spent exchanging emails and calls with our customer service team.

“We’re super excited to find a technology company that understands our unique business model and can provide the tools to effectuate easier bookings,” Hopscotch Air CEO Andrew Schmertz said. “Our Customer Experience team will always be here to work with clients who have additional questions, or unusual requests, but we’re confident that a majority of our regular clients will find the new Moove platform perfect for their travel needs.”

Moove CEO Arthur Ingles stated, “Moove Technology was designed from the ground up to serve regional air mobility with seamless direct booking and expanded online reach. We’re thrilled to partner with Hopscotch, one of the industry’s trailblazers in large-scale, door-to-door service, and are excited to play a key role in powering their ambitious growth journey.”

Hopscotch Air – with IATA code O2- is further exploring joining the Global Distribution System to offer flights through the online travel agency platforms.

ABOUT HOPSCOTCH AIR AND HOPSCOTCH GO CORPORATION

Hopscotch Air, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hopscotch Go Corporation, is a FAA-certificated regional air mobility company, operating a fleet of technologically-advanced Cirrus SR22 aircraft from its bases in New York and Boston. The company was created in 2009 and performs about one thousand revenue legs a year. Hopscotch Go has a qualified public offering on file with the SEC. www.flyhopscotch.com

ABOUT MOOVE

Moove is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) provider delivering advanced booking and scheduling solutions for operators and charter brokers. It has created the first dual system for on-demand and by-the-seat operations, raising the bar for passenger experience and operational efficiency. Its mission: to build the flight distribution platform of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the successful expanding of the Company’s fleet size, demand remaining at historic levels, regulatory risks, and air traffic and weather delays, which are outside the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Andrew Schmertz

CEO

Hopscotch Go Corporation

andrew@flyhopscotch.com