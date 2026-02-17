Data Virtualization Cloud Market to Reach USD 8.28 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Demand for Real-Time Multi-Cloud Data Integration | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Virtualization Cloud Market size was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.28 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.54% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The data virtualization cloud market is growing quickly as businesses need real-time data integration and analytics, and self-service data management across hybrid and multi-cloud installations.





U.S. Data Virtualization Cloud Market size is valued at USD 0.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.05% from 2026 to 2035.

Growth is being fueled by more businesses using the cloud, more people wanting real-time data integration, more hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the strong presence of top technology vendors, and more money being spent on advanced analytics, AI-driven data management, and digital transformation projects in all industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Data Integration Tools dominated the market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to the increasing need for seamless access to disparate data sources and real-time analytics across multi-cloud environments. Application Tool Solutions are expected to register the fastest CAGR, as the uptake of AI/ML-ready platforms and low-code automation tools that leverage virtualization capabilities continues to grow.

By Deployment

Public Cloud led the market in 2025 and held 43% of the data virtualization cloud market share, as it provides cost efficiency and scalability. Multi-Cloud is expected to post the fastest CAGR due to the demand for eliminating vendor lock-in, optimizing workloads, and ensuring business continuity in enterprises.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated the data virtualization cloud market and accounted for 73% of revenue share, owing to their complex data ecosystems and high volume of distributed data. SMEs are expected to register the fastest CAGR, due to the growing popularity of such affordable low-code and SaaS-based data virtualization tools, compared to their on-premises counterparts.

By End-Use

The BFSI sector dominated the data virtualization cloud market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to its heavy dependence on real-time data integration, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. Healthcare is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to the rising penetration of AI-based diagnostics, telemedicine, and real-time patient data analysis.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America had the most share of the data virtualization cloud market, with 36% of sales as the region had a lot of different cloud infrastructure, a lot of tech companies having a presence there, and businesses that were already quite digitally mature.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the highest CAGR as developing economies are going through digital transformation, more small and medium-sized businesses are using cloud computing, and more businesses are using technology. Smart infrastructure projects funded by the government and the growing need for real-time data access in industries, such as BFSI and healthcare are two of the main things driving the industry.

Rising Demand for Real-Time Analytics to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Organizations need to make decisions quickly, and therefore they need to acquire the data they need right away from distributed data across on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud ecosystems. Data virtualization eliminates the need to physically copy data by establishing a collaborative data view where actual data is stored in silos. This greatly reduces latency and makes analytics faster. More and more businesses are using cloud-native virtualization products, especially those in the BFSI, healthcare, and retail sectors that need to easily connect different data sources. Companies would have to buy these tools to be competitive if they wanted to use agile business intelligence and self-service analytics.

Key Players:

Denodo Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Informatica Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google LLC

TIBCO Software Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Talend

QlikTech International AB

AtScale Inc.

Data Virtuality GmbH

SAS Institute Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Dremio Corporation

Starburst Data Inc.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Denodo Technologies partnered with Google Cloud, integrating the Denodo Platform with Vertex AI to enable generative AI on virtualized data.

In January 2025, Cisco launched “AI Defense”, a security solution for enterprise AI apps, crucial for protecting data virtualization workloads, from threats, such as prompt injection and data leakage.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Technological Adoption Rate – helps you analyze active cloud-based data virtualization deployments by industry, hybrid vs. full cloud distribution, multi-cloud adoption share, and real-time analytics utilization trends.

– helps you analyze active cloud-based data virtualization deployments by industry, hybrid vs. full cloud distribution, multi-cloud adoption share, and real-time analytics utilization trends. Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you evaluate average data virtualized per month, workload share within total cloud integration traffic, query uptime levels, and regional load distribution across cloud environments.

– helps you evaluate average data virtualized per month, workload share within total cloud integration traffic, query uptime levels, and regional load distribution across cloud environments. Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you assess query latency by data source type, network dependency risks, bandwidth intensity by industry, and cross-region deployment exposure impacting service continuity.

– helps you assess query latency by data source type, network dependency risks, bandwidth intensity by industry, and cross-region deployment exposure impacting service continuity. Cost & Pricing Structure Analysis – helps you understand deployment costs by enterprise size, license pricing trends, integration cost per source system, TCO over five years, and adoption of consumption vs. subscription models.

– helps you understand deployment costs by enterprise size, license pricing trends, integration cost per source system, TCO over five years, and adoption of consumption vs. subscription models. Security & Compliance Metrics – helps you track RBAC and encryption adoption, governance feature penetration, regulatory compliance rates (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA), and annual security spend per deployment.

– helps you track RBAC and encryption adoption, governance feature penetration, regulatory compliance rates (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA), and annual security spend per deployment. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of leading vendors based on deployment scale, industry penetration, connector ecosystem strength, pricing innovation, and platform upgrade cycles.

