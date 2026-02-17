CoinShares Announces Q4 2025 Update

17th February 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares'', “the Company” or “the Group”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global asset manager specialising in digital assets, has today published an update for the quarter ending 31st December 2025.

Format of the Q4 2025 update

The format of this announcement and the Q4 update made available today on the Company website differs from previous quarterly updates. As previously communicated, the Company received a waiver from Nasdaq Stockholm in respect of its Q3 2025 earnings report due to its ongoing confidential review process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). As the SEC review process remains ongoing, the release of a full Q4 2025 earnings report would similarly delay the U.S. business combination process.

Notwithstanding these constraints, the Company remains mindful of its disclosure obligations arising from its listing in Sweden and the importance of keeping the market appropriately informed. This announcement and the Q4 update have therefore been prepared to provide a business update at a level consistent with those obligations, while seeking to preserve the integrity and momentum of the U.S. regulatory process.

The Company expects its full annual report for 2025, to be published or otherwise made available once the audit has been finalised.

Highlights - Q4 2025

Q4 business performance and market movements

Business performance in Q4 2025 broadly tracked developments in the digital asset market. Bitcoin declined to approximately $88k at year end and Ethereum declined to approximately $2.9k from the highs seen in early October which came off the back of a strong Q3 for the Company. AuM and performance over Q4 were consistent with underlying market conditions and comparable to those seen in the first half of 2025.

Regulatory developments

Regulatory frameworks across several European markets continued to evolve in a direction generally perceived to be supportive of broader retail access to digital asset ETPs, including developments in the United Kingdom and France. These changes are structurally supportive of the Group’s long-term distribution strategy.

Product launches

During H2 2025, the Group launched the CoinShares SEI Staking ETP and the CoinShares Toncoin Staking ETP in Europe, and the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (DIME) in the United States.

AuM development

Total gross AuM showed an increase of $1.56bn over the course of Q3 but subsequently declined during Q4 by $2.20bn following negative price action in the final months of the year. The net impact of these moves resulted in year-end closing gross AuM of $7.40bn.

CoinShares Physical ETPs closed the year with total gross AuM of $2.8bn, recording net inflows of $662m across H2 2025 despite price weakness in Q4.

CoinShares XBT Provider recorded continued net outflows during H2 2025, with AuM declining in Q4 in line with underlying digital asset price movements, closing the year at AuM of $2.5bn.

The Block Index and CoinShares U.S. closed the year with gross AuM of $1.33bn and $0.76bn AuM respectively.

U.S. Transaction Progress

The Company continues to work towards completion of the proposed business combination with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp (“Vine Hill”).

Key developments include:

Court directions hearing scheduled for 17 February 2026;

Receipt of irrevocable undertakings representing approximately 80% of issued shares and voting rights; and

Continued progress in the confidential SEC review process, including submission of an initial draft registration statement on Form F-4 on 21 November and an amended draft on 2 February 2026 in response to comments received from the SEC.

Financial reporting update

The Group’s financial statements, issued in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as adopted by the United Kingdom, for the year ended December 2024, together with the Group’s interim financial statements for the period ended June 2025, each containing comparative information, have been identified as requiring restatement. Such restatements arose in connection with the preparation of the U.S. registration statement, which includes financial statements issued in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Such financial statements will be available at the time the registration statement is made public in the United States. The restatements, including the quantification of the adjustments and the impact on the Group’s Total Comprehensive Income and Adjusted EBITDA, have been summarised on the Company website.

Dividend

The Board has resolved to pay a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 of $0.33 per share, equating to approximately $21.5 million, in advance of completion of the proposed business combination. A further announcement will be made regarding the timing of payment in due course.

