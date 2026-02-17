Press Release

The Eviden-developed ARPEGE surface-to-air RADAR threat simulation system deployed during a NATO Air Force training exercise

Based on Mobile Radar Threat Simulator (MRTS) solutions, the ARPEGE radar threat simulator was central to the NATO Tactical Leadership Program exercise conducted in November at Los Llanos Air Base in Spain

Aix-en-Provence, France – February 17, 2026 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in mission-critical systems through its Avantix business specializing in electronic warfare, is proud to see the RADAR surface-to-air threat simulation system ARPEGE deployed during a Tactical Leadership Program (TLP) exercise of NATO. The operation took place in November at the Los Llanos air base near Albacete in Spain, where TLP training programs are implemented. These training programs provide fighter pilots with highly realistic simulated environments, designed to replicate real-world operational conditions.

This project illustrates Eviden's commitment to providing solutions tailored to the operational needs of NATO's armed forces in high-intensity environments. Designed by Avantix, the ARPEGE system has been in operation since 2022, with the French Electronic Warfare Polygon component1 and is actively used at NATO's Los Llanos training air base. The ARPEGE system consists of a central command post and remote light vehicles, equipped with radar signal generators and tracking antennas. Together, they enable the simulation of radar threats, illuminating aircraft in flight. During training flights, these simulated radar emissions replicate real-world threat conditions, triggering the aircraft's self-protection systems. Fighter pilots are assessed based on their responses, including evasive maneuvers, implementation of countermeasures such as decoying or jamming, or the execution of simulated air-to-ground attacks.

This mobile and flexible solution can be quickly deployed and operated as a network, interconnecting multiple trucks to the operations control center. Its modular design allows it to be tailored to the diverse needs of the forces across various training areas.

ARPEGE is part of Avantix’s Mobile Radar Threat Simulator (MRTS) portfolio, a range of mobile radar threat simulation solutions. MRTS is a scalable range designed to adapt to next-generation radar signals and systems, to protect against emerging threats. The MRTS solutions enable the implementation of complex and highly realistic operational scenarios, tailored to the specific training requirements of air forces.

Bernard Payer, managing director, Eviden, mission critical systems and president of Avantix, said: "With this ARPEGE system deployed as part of this exercise, we are particularly proud to put our expertise in the electromagnetic spectrum at the service of NATO fighter pilots’ operational excellence."

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Avantix

Avantix is an Eviden business (Atos Group), specialized in electronic warfare, that provides signals intelligence (SIGINT) solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. These solutions are designed for operational and intelligence purposes in naval, land, aerospace and cyber environments.

Avantix delivers its radio communication expertise to French and international customers from its site in Aix-en-Provence (France), where its industrial and R&D capabilities are located.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 The Multinational Aircrew Electronic Warfare Tactics Facility Polygone (MAEWTF POLYGONE) is a training center for electronic warfare tactics located in Bann, Germany. Armed by 3 nations: the United States, Germany and France, its French component depends on the Centre d'Expertise Aérienne Militaire (CEAM).

