Court Approves GDA Luma Financing for Pat McGrath Labs Recapitalization

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Court approval of GDA Luma’s financing represents a defining milestone in the recapitalization of Pat McGrath Labs and marks the beginning of a new phase of strong stewardship and long-term growth.

Pat McGrath Labs is a house built on audacious artistry, cultural relevance, and singular creative vision — one that has shaped the modern beauty conversation for over a decade. GDA Luma undertakes this investment with profound respect for that legacy, combined with the operational discipline and strategic perspective of an experienced global investor with a proven track record of repositioning iconic brands for enduring success.

As senior secured creditor, GDA Luma has committed up to $10 million in new Debtor-in-Possession financing, together with a further commitment of at least $20 million in post-emergence working capital. In aggregate, the transaction provides up to $30 million of fresh capital to support the Company throughout its Chapter 11 process and to ensure stability and momentum upon emergence.

Upon exit, GDA Luma will hold a controlling equity interest. Founder Dame Pat McGrath will remain a significant equity owner and continue as Chief Creative Officer — preserving the artistic leadership and creative DNA that define the brand. The agreement also includes provisions to support critical vendors and maintain uninterrupted operational continuity.

GDA Luma’s mandate is clear: to protect and amplify the brand’s creative authority while instituting best-in-class operational standards and a culture of excellence that elevates the business to world-class levels, positioning it for sustained cultural and commercial relevance.

Together, Pat McGrath Labs and GDA Luma are committed to a future defined by uncompromising quality, desirability, and relentless innovation — reinforcing the brand not only as a trendsetter, but as a house that defines the direction of beauty itself.

The Company looks forward to an exciting pipeline of product launches beginning in the first quarter of 2026, driving renewed creative energy and commercial momentum across categories. At the same time, we are committed to strengthening and deepening relationships with key retail partners globally, ensuring aligned growth and long-term shared success.

Paladin Management Group (www.paladinmgmt.com) has been retained to act as Chief Restructuring Officer during the Chapter 11 process, working alongside the Company’s professional advisors to ensure a swift and disciplined path forward. The parties expect the full recapitalization to be completed in the coming weeks.

Gordian Group LLC (www.gordiangroup.com) is acting as the Company’s investment banker.

Brown Rudnick LLP (www.brownrudnick.com) serves as legal advisor to GDA Luma, and Pack Law (www.packlaw.com) is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Additional information, including court filings and other documents related to the court-supervised process, is available via request through PACER or by contacting one of the Company's professional restructuring advisors.

About GDA Luma Capital Management

GDA Luma Capital Management, LP (“GDA Luma”) is a registered private equity firm specializing in distressed-for-control debt and special situations investments. GDA Luma collaborates with management at middle market companies facing complex financial and operational challenges, providing the capital solutions, turnaround expertise, and digital transformation strategies necessary to execute business transformations, position the company for future success and generate outsized risk-adjusted returns. GDA Luma’s network of world class operating partners and executives can provide strategic leadership in its target sectors, which include media & entertainment, telecom, technology, healthcare, financial services, and consumer products. For more information, please visit https://gdaluma.com/.

Contact

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

gdaluma@gagnierfc.com