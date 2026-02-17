Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Appoints Travis Yakimishyn as Chief Electrical & Power Systems Officer to Accelerate Texatron™ Commercial Deployment

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”, “American Fusion” or the “Company”), announced today that Travis Yakimishyn, P.Eng., has joined the Company as Chief Electrical & Power Systems Officer.

Mr. Yakimishyn has been an integral part of Kepler’s engineering development efforts and brings extensive experience in electrical infrastructure, grid interconnection, substation design, and high-voltage power systems. He is a licensed professional engineer with deep technical expertise in power distribution architecture, protection and control systems, and utility-scale energy infrastructure.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Yakimishyn has led and supported complex electrical engineering initiatives involving transmission systems, substation configuration, system protection coordination, load flow analysis, and interconnection planning. His work includes direct engagement with utility providers and regulatory bodies, ensuring compliance with applicable standards while designing systems capable of operating reliably at industrial scale. He has developed and overseen power system designs requiring disciplined execution across multiple engineering domains, including grounding systems, relay protection, transformer configuration, and large-load integration.

In his role as Chief Electrical and Power Systems Officer, Mr. Yakimishyn will oversee the electrical architecture and grid integration strategy for Kepler’s Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. His responsibilities include advancing scalable electrical design standards, coordinating interconnection pathways, aligning protection and control systems with commercial deployment requirements, and ensuring that the Company’s power systems infrastructure is engineered for long-term operational stability as development progresses toward commercialization.

“Travis has been instrumental in bridging advanced plasma physics with utility-scale electrical engineering,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion. “His deep expertise in high-voltage systems and infrastructure deployment significantly strengthens our ability to transition Texatron™ from advanced development into commercial operation.”

Richard Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., added, “Institutional investors and infrastructure partners evaluate energy platforms based on execution capability as much as innovation. Travis brings both world-class engineering credentials and six years of hands-on Texatron™ development experience. He brings real-world power systems expertise that aligns directly with where Kepler is headed. As we continue advancing our patent portfolio and regulatory readiness initiatives, strengthening the electrical and grid integration side of the business is essential. His appointment reflects our focus on building a team capable of executing at commercial scale.”

The Company continues to advance additional patent filings supporting the Texatron platform and is progressing regulatory initiatives, including Form 10 preparation, audit completion, and corporate actions related to its transition to American Fusion.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

