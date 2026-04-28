American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Launches Government Procurement Services Segment and Announces Initial Transaction Supporting Canadian Defense Requirement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), an advanced energy platform company focused on fusion technologies and strategic institutional market opportunities, today announced the expansion of a Government Procurement Services segment, led by Government Strategy and Procurement Advisor Samuel Reid, and an initial transaction within that operating segment supporting a Canadian defense requirement.

As part of that activity, the Company has received a purchase order from Effective Acceleration Ventures Ltd. (“EAV”) for the supply of two 53100A Phase Noise Analyzer units, P/N 090-53100-000, in support of a Canadian Department of National Defence (“DND”) / Quality Engineering Test Establishment (“QETE”) requirement under DND Contract W8486-260222/A.

Effective Acceleration Ventures Ltd. is the Canadian prime contractor and contractor of record to DND/QETE. American Fusion is acting as a United States source-of-supply vendor to EAV for Microchip Technology Inc. OEM instrumentation required under the contract. Samuel Reid serves as Government Strategy and Procurement Advisor to American Fusion and separately serves as a director of EAV.

The Company’s Government Procurement Services segment is intended to complement, and remain separate from, its core fusion energy development activities conducted through Kepler Fusion Technologies and the Texatron™ platform.

Transaction Overview

AMFN Role: U.S. Source-of-Supply Vendor

Prime Contractor: Effective Acceleration Ventures Ltd. (EAV)

End User: Canadian Department of National Defence / QETE

Equipment: Two 53100A Phase Noise Analyzer units, Microchip Technology Inc. OEM hardware

Purchase Order Value: Approximately $58,000, excluding shipping and related pass-through costs

Contract Reference: DND Contract W8486-260222/A

The equipment supplied is a precision RF and timing measurement instrument used for oscillator characterization, phase noise analysis, frequency stability measurement, jitter evaluation, and related signal integrity applications relevant to defense, aerospace, communications, and high-performance electronics environments.

Strategic Significance

While modest in initial size, the transaction is strategically meaningful:

Represents an initial transaction within the Company’s Government Procurement Services operating track

Supports expansion into government and institutional procurement channels

Demonstrates capability to participate in specialized technical sourcing and defense supply chains

May provide a foundation for additional sourcing opportunities in related markets

This transaction is not expected to be material to the Company’s financial statements by itself, but management views it as a practical demonstration of the Company’s ability to participate in specialized technical procurement channels while advancing broader institutional market relationships. Revenue recognition remains subject to delivery, acceptance, payment, and applicable accounting review.

Brent Nelson, Founder and Executive Director of American Fusion, stated, “This is an important milestone because it demonstrates our ability to participate in real-world procurement environments through an ancillary operating track distinct from our fusion development activities. We believe engagements of this type can support broader institutional relationships over time.”

Richard Hawkins, CEO of American Fusion, added, “This transaction is an important proof point for our strategy and for the launch of Government Procurement Services as a complementary operating segment alongside our core fusion development activities.”

Government Procurement Services

American Fusion is developing Government Procurement Services as an ancillary operating capability focused on technical sourcing, compliant supply support, and participation in institutional procurement channels, led by Government Strategy and Procurement Advisor Samuel Reid.

The transaction was originated and coordinated with support from Mr. Reid, who also serves as Director of Effective Acceleration Ventures Ltd., the Canadian contractor of record for the DND/QETE requirement.

Samuel Reid added, “This transaction demonstrates how American Fusion can integrate into existing government procurement frameworks. By aligning with prime contractors and institutional buyers, the Company is building a pathway into defense, Department of Energy, and NATO-related opportunities where both technical capability and procurement execution matter.”

The 53100A Phase Noise Analyzer is Microchip Technology Inc. OEM equipment and is not proprietary American Fusion hardware.

The Company intends to furnish a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the matters described herein.

For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, including the expected effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, including the timing and effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications