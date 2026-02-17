Agereh Secures First Commercial Customer with Multi-Terminal Deployment at Major U.S. Airport

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry, is pleased to announce that a large international U.S. airport has become the Company’s first commercial customer, deploying Agereh’s full intelligent sensing platform across multiple terminals under a multi-year Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Agreement (the “Agreement”).

The airport has purchased and initiated deployment of HeadCounter™, MapNTrack™, and Smart Door Sensor™, marking the first full-scale enterprise validation of Agereh’s unified wireless intelligence platform for complex transportation environments. The Company will use this deployment as a case study to present to other potential customers in the transportation, airport, cargo, and other large customer verticals.

“This milestone represents the transition from product launch to enterprise validation,” said Ken Brizel, CEO of Agereh. “A large U.S. airport selecting all three of our solutions for multi-terminal deployment confirms that transportation hubs are actively seeking a unified, wireless intelligence layer to improve visibility, optimize operations, and enhance passenger flow. It validates both our technology and our strategy.”

Full Platform Deployment

Under the Agreement, the airport will deploy:

HeadCounter™ — Our patent-pending solution, delivers anonymous, real-time passenger flow and congestion intelligence across terminal environments.

— Our patent-pending solution, delivers anonymous, real-time passenger flow and congestion intelligence across terminal environments. MapNTrack™ — Providing indoor and outdoor asset visibility using Agereh’s patent-pending Wi-Fi–assisted cellular positioning technology.

— Providing indoor and outdoor asset visibility using Agereh’s patent-pending Wi-Fi–assisted cellular positioning technology. Smart Door Sensor™ Enabling real-time awareness of door and access activity to better understand movement triggers, secure zones, and operational workflows.





The multi-terminal deployment underscores the scalability of Agereh’s battery-powered, wireless architecture, which is designed for rapid installation without costly infrastructure retrofits or complex beacon grids.

Multi-Year SaaS Revenue Model

The Agreement includes a multi-year SaaS structure, establishing recurring revenue and supporting long-term operational integration of Agereh’s platform within the airport’s technology ecosystem.

This initial enterprise deployment follows the Company’s recent product launches and demonstrates commercial demand for integrated sensing solutions purpose-built for high-traffic transportation hubs.

Strategic Validation

Large transportation hubs manage millions of passengers and thousands of mobile assets across dynamic indoor and outdoor environments. Fragmented legacy monitoring systems often leave operational blind spots that impact safety, efficiency, and commercial performance.

By deploying all three solutions in combination, the airport is implementing a comprehensive sensing layer to improve situational awareness, reduce congestion, optimize asset utilization, and support data-driven operational decision-making.

Agereh expects this first commercial deployment to serve as a reference framework for future enterprise customers.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

