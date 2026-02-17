NAPC Defense Confirms CornerShot USA Exhibit at 2026 NASRO School Safety Conference and Sets July 1st Shareholder Meeting

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, today announced that it has finalized its plans to exhibit at the 2026 NASRO National School Safety Conference in Reno, Nevada, and to hold its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders immediately following the event.

NASRO conference exhibit

NAPC Defense will showcase CornerShot USA and a portfolio of complementary services and products at NASRO’s 36th annual National School Safety Conference, taking place June 28–30, 2026, at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada. The Company’s exhibit will be located at Booth #814 in the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino convention center, 2707 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502.

Throughout the conference, attendees will be able to see how CornerShot USA integrates high-resolution video and forward-mounted weapon capabilities to allow trained officers to observe, identify, and, if necessary, engage threats from behind cover in hallways, classrooms, vehicles, and other confined spaces. NAPC Defense will also highlight related offerings, including tailored training concepts and support services aimed at helping school districts, law enforcement agencies, and institutional security teams integrate CornerShot USA into existing SRO, SWAT, and rapid-response protocols.

Growing need for CornerShot in schools and institutions

NAPC Defense’s participation in NASRO comes at a time when shootings in schools and other institutional settings remain a pressing public-safety concern across the United States. The K through 12 School Shooting Database recorded 233 gun-related incidents on school grounds in 2025, using a broad definition that includes any time a gun is brandished, fired, or a bullet hits school property, resulting in 148 victims killed or wounded. Even narrower counts still document dozens of shootings at K through 12 schools and colleges in 2025, with CNN’s aggregated data identifying 75 school shootings nationwide and more than 130 casualties across campuses.

“Our goal is to help school resource officers and responding units confront the worst- case scenarios with better information, better positioning, and better tools,” said Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense. “With the continued occurrence of shootings in K through 12 schools, college campuses, and workplaces across the country, we believe CornerShot USA can play an important role in layered security and response strategies that prioritize protecting students, staff, and officers.”

Long-term analyses show that colleges and universities have experienced multiple deadly attacks over the past several decades, and databases covering such events have recorded mass-casualty campus incidents when four or more victims are killed by gunfire. At the same time, workplaces are the single most common location category for U.S. mass shootings, accounting for over 30% of incidents with four or more fatalities between 1966 and 2021, and hundreds of workers are homicide victims at work each year.

In these environments, CornerShot USA is designed to help responders gain visual access to a threat area while remaining behind cover, reducing the need to “step into the doorway” or expose themselves in hallways, stairwells, and other chokepoints. By supporting both lethal and select less-lethal munitions options as part of a broader tactics and training program, NAPC Defense believes CornerShot USA can contribute to saving lives in schools, workplaces, and other institutional facilities by improving situational awareness and giving officers more options to safely resolve critical incidents.

Annual meeting of shareholders

The Company intends to hold its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders on July 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PDT at a location to be announced in Reno, Nevada. In light of recent progress with CornerShot USA, ongoing government and grant funding outreach, and other active NAPC Defense projects, all shareholders are invited to attend and receive updates directly from management.

Additional details regarding the annual meeting, including the final venue, record date for shareholders entitled to vote, and agenda items, will be provided in the Company’s formal meeting materials and regulatory filings.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. The Company brokers defense articles and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under applicable U.S. State Department and federal regulatory approvals.

As the exclusive U.S. producer and distributor of the CornerShot USA platform, NAPC Defense is committed to delivering innovative, lifesaving technologies that enhance officer survivability and protect communities in high-risk environments.

For further information, please go to napcdefense.com

