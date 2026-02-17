Newtek Bank Receives Awards for Lending Capabilities and for Deposit Accounts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) is pleased that its bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A., (the “Bank”) was recently recognized for its lending capabilities and for its deposit account offering.

The Coleman Report named Newtek Bank “SBA Bank Lender of the Year.” The Coleman Report is a leading authority on loan programs of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

NerdWallet honored Newtek Bank for having the “Best Savings Account 2026.” In determining the top savings account, NerdWallet evaluated more than 100 financial institutions, including the largest retail banks and credit unions in the U.S. Savings account offerings were evaluated based on interest rates being offered, fees, minimum balance requirements, the digital experience, and other factors.

Barry Sloane, Founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of NewtekOne, commented, “We are extremely proud that Newtek Bank has been recognized both for its SBA lending strength and for its competitive deposit account offerings. Our involvement in the SBA lending programs spans more than twenty years, most of that time as a non-bank lender. With the acquisition of Newtek Bank in 2023, we successfully transitioned our SBA lending operations into the Bank, enabling us to complement our financial and business solutions with a full suite of deposit products. We designed our business and consumer deposit accounts to reward customers with attractive interest rates, no fees, knowledgeable and accessible customer service, and ease of opening accounts online. In our view, these qualities are increasingly essential in an environment where moving money can happen with a single click or swipe. We believe that the Bank’s 4.6 score on Trustpilot is indicative of our high quality business solutions and the care that our staff provides to our independent business owner clientele.”

Mr. Sloane concluded, “NewtekOne has always remained true to its mission: helping independent business owners across the United States become more successful by providing comprehensive business and financial solutions. It is gratifying to be recognized by The Coleman Report and NerdWallet for delivering solutions that help our clients thrive.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which, along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: Banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

