RUCKUS Networks and Carahsoft Collaborate to Simplify the Deployment and Management of Secure Federal Networks

RICHARDSON, Texas and RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUCKUS Networks, a business of Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) and a leader in connectivity infrastructure, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver secure, reliable networking and Wi-Fi™ technology to the Federal Government. Carahsoft will serve as a RUCKUS Networks Federal Government distributor, making the company’s advanced network connectivity portfolio available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“We are pleased to strategically partner with Carahsoft to broaden the availability of our purpose-driven network solutions to the U.S. Federal Government,” said Zain Ahmed, Senior VP WW Sales at RUCKUS Networks. “Our focus is on helping agencies strengthen mission delivery and elevate the citizen experience through secure, resilient, wireless-first infrastructure. We help enable modernization without disruption, protecting existing investments while building the secure foundation required for long-term mission success.”

RUCKUS Networks delivers FIPS‑validated Wi‑Fi and DoDIN‑approved ICX® switching designed for the demanding environments Federal agencies operate in every day. Reliable, automated management powered by FIPS‑validated SmartZone™ controllers helps reduce disruptions and simplify day‑to‑day network operations. RUCKUS® solutions are built around policy‑driven access, segmentation and Zero Trust principles to help protect sensitive data while supporting controlled access across shared Federal infrastructure.

“RUCKUS Networks provides critical networking and connectivity for Government agencies,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President, Sales at Carahsoft. “Its centralized management and analytics capabilities help agencies streamline operations and gain enhanced visibility into their networks. Together, Carahsoft, our reseller partners and RUCKUS Networks will deliver innovative, secure connectivity across the U.S. Federal Government.”

RUCKUS Networks’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 964-7379 or ruckus-sales@carahsoft.com. Explore RUCKUS Networks’ connectivity ecosystem here.

About RUCKUS Networks

RUCKUS Networks, a Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) business, delivers purpose-driven enterprise networks that enable superior business outcomes in demanding environments. Our solutions combine AI-powered automation, proactive network assurance, and context-aware security, providing exceptional performance with simplified management. Discover more at www.ruckusnetworks.com.

Contact

Luke Hamer

Luke.Hamer@vistancenetworks.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com