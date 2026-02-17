DTN Launches Fuel Operations Hub to Help Downstream Teams Act Faster and Reduce Operational Risk

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTN, a global data and technology company, today announced the launch of Fuel Operations Hub, an enterprise operations platform for the refined fuels market to improve cross-team collaboration and replace manual data gathering and analysis for faster, more confident daily decisions.

The wholesale fuel market loses billions annually due to fragmented systems and inconsistent visibility into contract performance, allocations, and customer activity. Without a real-time operational view, organizations react after margin is exposed, increasing financial and supply risk.

DTN Fuel Operations Hub is a purpose-built unified system for refined fuels workflows, enabling teams to operate from consistent, decision-grade data and act earlier in volatile market conditions.

“In downstream fuels, execution speed at the local level affects results,” said Ken Evans, General Manager, Energy and Refined Fuels, DTN. “Fuel Operations Hub helps teams move faster with shared data and clear workflows, turning fragmented operations into coordinated execution.”

Based on DTN benchmarking, organizations using Fuel Operations Hub could give each commercial team member 10–17 hours back every week by eliminating low‑value manual analysis, enabling better decisioning that supports up to 5% incremental volume gains and contributes to 1–3 cents per gallon in targeted margin improvement potential.

Fuel Operations Hub delivers measurable improvements across downstream operations, including sales and marketing teams by:

Protecting margin before it erodes through real-time visibility into contract performance, ratability, allocation status, denials, and customer lift behavior — enabling proactive action before month-end surprises

through real-time visibility into contract performance, ratability, allocation status, denials, and customer lift behavior — enabling proactive action before month-end surprises Reducing operational friction and inbound customer questions by centralizing contracts, pricing, allocations, and order activity in a shared operational view — allowing teams to quickly explain exceptions and resolve issues

by centralizing contracts, pricing, allocations, and order activity in a shared operational view — allowing teams to quickly explain exceptions and resolve issues Accelerating daily sales and marketing decisions by letting your teams spend more time acting on insights instead of assembling them.

by letting your teams spend more time acting on insights instead of assembling them. Improving cross-team alignment between sales, supply, and trading through shared data and coordinated execution processes that eliminate siloed optimization

through shared data and coordinated execution processes that eliminate siloed optimization Strengthening customer relationships during volatile or supply-constrained events by providing clearer allocation context, order transparency, and digital buying capabilities





The sales and marketing features reflect a broader effort to connect intelligence across the downstream fuels ecosystem. By bringing insights and workflows together on a single platform, DTN aims to help customers respond more quickly to market shifts, align teams around shared intelligence, and operate more efficiently in an increasingly complex fuel value chain.

Fuel Operations Hub is built on the DTN neutral data stewardship model and leverages a network that supports approximately 85% of U.S. refined fuel wholesale volumes. This breadth of market coverage delivers trusted, decision-ready intelligence across the fuel value chain.

