Automox Launches Turnkey Results, a Blueprint to Predictable Endpoint Management Outcomes

AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Automox announced Turnkey Results, a new offering that combines the most advanced Autonomous Endpoint Management with a prescriptive blueprint built from field-tested best practices that are personalized to an IT team's specific environment, requirements, and goals.

For years, endpoint management tools have promised automation and flexibility. But IT and security teams still struggle with inconsistent outcomes, configuration risk, and dependence on individual heroics to keep the lights on. The real risk isn't the tool teams choose, it's choosing one without a tailored blueprint built in. Turnkey Results removes that risk by embedding operational best practices, proven across millions of endpoints under management, to drive predictable endpoint management outcomes from the get-go.

"Endpoint management has evolved, but the hardest problems never disappeared," said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. "Teams are still expected to figure out safe automation, rollout strategy, and operational cadence on their own. Turnkey Results upends that model by delivering a clear blueprint for success, tailored to each environment and continuously validated over time."

With Turnkey Results, IT and Security teams get a tailored blueprint designed specifically for their environment, aligning policies, configurations, and operational cadence to meet unique infrastructure needs. Customers choose whether to implement the blueprint themselves or have Automox experts do it; the cost is the same, either way. With ongoing monthly alignment, Automox validates the blueprint, surfaces drift before it becomes a problem, and supports fast remediation. As an organization's goals change, Automox adjusts the blueprint to align accordingly.

Instead of relying on trial and error, Turnkey Results gives organizations a clear plan. By shifting operational knowledge from individual administrators' heads to a durable, repeatable blueprint, outcomes no longer depend on who configured the tool or how much time they had to get it right.

"Buying endpoint management has traditionally meant buying software and owning all the risk of making it work (and keeping it working)," added Jason Kikta, CTO of Automox. "Turnkey Results de-risks that decision by ensuring the platform delivers desired outcomes, from day one."

Turnkey Results is available immediately to IT and security teams worldwide. Additional details are available at https://www.automox.com/solutions/turnkey.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved.



