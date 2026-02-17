Top-Ranked Golfer Nelly Korda Signs as Upper Deck Exclusive Athlete

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is expanding its commitment to golf by announcing that top talent Nelly Korda has joined the Upper Deck roster as an exclusive athlete. She joins an already impressive roster led by Tiger Woods, and including Collin Morikawa, Rose Zhang, and Lydia Ko. As the company celebrates 25 years of producing high-quality and innovative golf collectibles, collectors will have a chance to chase Korda’s coveted Young Guns trading card and other unique inserts as part of 2026 Upper Deck Golf. Additionally, an all-new, thoughtfully curated Upper Deck Authenticated (UDA) memorabilia collection highlights her successful and groundbreaking career.

“Upper Deck has a long history of working with world-class athletes like Nelly who transcend their sport and become cultural icons,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “She can bring new collectors to the hobby, and in turn we’ll deliver the Upper Deck standard: premium trading cards and memorabilia that reflect Nelly as a one-of-a-kind athlete.”

Since she turned pro at the age of 17 and won her first professional event that same year, Korda has perennially ranked near the top of the Women’s World Golf Rankings, where she has collectively spent more than 100 weeks as number one. Among her 21 professional titles, she won two major championships in 2021 and 2024, along with a gold medal representing the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Korda’s 2024 season was historic, as she won seven times on the LPGA Tour, including five tournaments in a row culminating in a major title at the 2024 Chevron Championship. It’s moments like these that will be captured in Upper Deck products, including Upper Deck Golf and Goodwin Champions trading cards, as well as UDA signed memorabilia. Korda’s first collection is available now, offering fans and collectors a curated selection of items to commemorate her achievements. The release features signed polos and visors, as well as original designed prints celebrating her career, with select pieces highlighting her standout 2024 season.

“I’ve seen firsthand the passion and joy that collecting brings to so many people, and the way that Upper Deck honors that passion and creates memorable experiences for collectors and fans. I’m excited to collaborate with Upper Deck and engage with the community,” said Korda. “It isn’t just about creating collectibles; it’s about working with a company that knows how to best represent your brand and help connect with fans all over the world – which Upper Deck has done for years with the most notable athletes of all time.”

Alongside Korda’s UDA collection, 2026 Upper Deck Golf will be available at Certified Diamond Dealers worldwide, mass retailers, as well as Upper Deck’s e-Pack™ platform. Fans can stay up to date on future trading card sets and memorabilia featuring Korda at UpperDeck.com.

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

