Latham Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Debut at the 2026 International Builders’ Show

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking 70 years of elevated design and craftsmanship in outdoor living solutions, Latham Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, is making waves with its first-ever appearance at the 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS). The milestone debut will feature the launch of new homebuilder specific programs and a line-up of exciting new products – from next-generation plunge pools and spas to advancements in vinyl pool liners and autocovers – showcasing innovative solutions designed to transform outdoor living. In addition to being showcased in Booth #S6119, Latham products will be featured in the 2026 Virtual Concept Home by NewHomeSource.

“As Latham celebrates its 70th year, we’re thrilled to make our first-ever appearance at IBS,” said Sean Gadd, president and CEO. “IBS brings together the people and innovations driving the future of residential design, and it gives us the perfect platform to connect with builders to demonstrate the value we can bring to them. It also allows us to showcase our pool innovations and reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional outdoor living experiences.”

Bridging the Gap in Homebuilder Support

Latham is excited to introduce its Homebuilder Preferred Partnership Program (HPPP) and Model Home “Pilot” program designed to further expand its total-solution offering while delivering the differentiation and support homebuilders need now more than ever. Backed by the largest pool manufacturer in North America, these programs support homebuilders at every level, setting Latham apart as a trusted, strategic partner.

Homeowners increasingly want to finance and move into homes with pools already installed. Latham’s less invasive installation practices help eliminate production delays and reduce risk for homebuilders, providing an efficient and compelling point of differentiation in today’s competitive market. Built around the needs and priorities of homebuilders, HPPP offers many support features, including model homes, Parade of Homes and design center integration, sales training and installation support. For more information on Latham’s HPPP, visit www.lathampool.com.

Fiberglass at the Forefront

Latham will feature its full range of industry-leading outdoor living solutions, with fiberglass taking center stage.

Much like other building materials, composite fiberglass pool technology has advanced significantly. What distinguishes Latham – and places it in a category of its own – is its patented Advanced Composite Technology (ACT) that allows for unmatched strength and durability across the industry. Coupled with the best homebuyer warranty and Latham’s unique gel coat finish that has aesthetically changed the look of pools forever, Latham offers best in class fiberglass pool solutions.

In the plunge pool category, there’s no shortage of demand with savvy homeowners seeking versatile, compact solutions to elevate smaller outdoor spaces without compromising functionality. In fact, data from Pkdata indicates that 40% of residential plunge pool builders have reported a noticeable increase in demand for these products since 2022. Latham is expanding its award-winning plunge pool selection with the addition of two new Milan models. Measuring 8’ x 14’ and 10’ x 20’, respectively, these fiberglass plunge designs feature swim-up seating and slip resistant steps, delivering compact design and endless enjoyment for even the smallest backyards.

“The surge in plunge pool popularity reflects a growing trend toward resort-style living in a smaller, more efficient footprint,” Gadd explained. “We’re focused on delivering innovations that help professionals bring these compact, high-impact projects to life with ease through accelerated installation, allowing for a pool to be installed without interrupting the build cycle.”

Pools with built-in spas are also quickly becoming a top choice for homeowners wanting backyard recreation and relaxation. These integrated designs offer a sense of luxury and sophistication, combining two experiences in a single installation. For these customers, Latham has three new offerings:

Axiom 12 Deluxe: With fluid design and modern elegance, Axiom 12 Deluxe is a 12’ x 26’ pool with a built-in spa featuring swim-up seating and multiple points of entry, perfect for soaking up the sun or splashing around the pool.

Axiom 14 Deluxe: Experience the best of both worlds with the Axiom 14 Deluxe – a 14’ x 30’ spacious evolution of the classic Axiom model, blending a full-size pool and built-in spa for endless ways to relax, refresh and reconnect.

Bermuda 12 Deluxe: Compact in size but rich in features, the 12' x 26' Bermuda 12 Deluxe combines a full-sized pool experience with a built-in spa — offering abundant swim-up seating and ample swim space.





Designs Without Borders

Sleek, uninterrupted pool design has gained traction with homeowners looking to elevate both the aesthetics and durability of their pools. This shift reflects a broader desire for clean, contemporary outdoor spaces that feel luxurious and low maintenance. This year, Latham’s proprietary Ultra-Seam® technology, which is commonly used on pool floors, will expand to pool walls to create a virtually seamless design aesthetic. Latham’s Ultra-Seam vinyl liners provide a virtually seam-free appearance and are stronger than standard welded seams on liners. Since the introduction of Ultra-Seam, Latham has produced more than one million liners with this game-changing technology, providing aesthetic and functional benefits.

Also new for 2026, Latham has revamped its collection of vinyl pool liners. Introducing new patterns in its Borderless, Traditional and TrueStone collections, these expanded offerings are tailored for design-savvy homeowners looking to build a pool with colors and patterns that reflect their personal style. New designs include various hues of blues, beiges and greys in a variety of sandstone, marble and destination-inspired patterns.

Furthermore, Latham plans to debut two new compact vinyl liner pool spas. Available in round and square options, these 92” models are ideally suited for homeowners with limited outdoor space or for those looking to integrate a spillover spa into their pool. Built with Latham’s gel-coat fiberglass construction, these spas offer added strength, durability and ease of installation.

Autocovers and Accessories

Pool installers are navigating higher expectations from homeowners who demand not only beautiful backyard spaces but enhanced safety and efficiency as well. Latham’s latest solutions help professionals meet these demands – streamlining installation, reducing maintenance and providing essential safety features.

Next-Generation Touch Pad Controller: Launching this summer, the touch pad controller is designed for convenience and system reliability and supports multiple pin-codes to open and close the cover without having to remember your key. Installers can limit the amperage of the system manually or automatically to protect the mechanism and enhance reliability of the system.





T4 & Hinged Sliders: The new Hinged Slider features a tab-free design, delivering enhanced performance and reliability, smoother operation and simplified installation for builders. For competitive system conversions, the T4 Slider and End Pulley System Replacement Kit provide a convenient solution to retrofit cable-driven T4 systems with the reliability and performance of a Coverstar system without the need for replacement encapsulation or track.





Box Perimeter Quick Attach Kit: The new quick attach kit helps make micro-adjustments faster to reduce installation time and improve system reliability and installation accuracy. It is compatible with CS3000, Infinity, Eclipse and Atom Mechanism and works with X1232 BP Encapsulation.





Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Walk-on Lid Brackets: The New Cast Stainless Steel Brackets are the strongest brackets in the industry and have been optimized to increase the stability of lid stones to provide the utmost protection to systems and families.





Attendees of IBS can preview these products (and more) by visiting Latham Pool Products in Booth #S6119.

2026 Virtual Concept Home Sponsorship

Latham’s latest products will also be on display at the 2026 Virtual Concept Home by NewHomeSource, an immersive digital-first model home that reimagines the way homes are designed and built. Launching at IBS, the concept home features fiberglass offerings from Latham’s Corinthian Collection and Milan Collection.

“The 2026 Virtual Concept Home highlights just how central pools have become to the modern outdoor living experience,” said Gadd. “This project showcases how thoughtfully designed pools integrate seamlessly with today’s homes and evolving buyer expectations.”

For more information about Latham and its products, visit www.lathampool.com.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

