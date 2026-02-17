Summary of the EfTEN United Property Fund webinar

On 17 February 2026, a webinar of EfTEN United Property Fund was held, where Kristjan Tamla, the managing director of EfTEN Capital AS, introduced the unaudited 2025 results of EfTEN United Property Fund and discussed the plans of the fund.

Summary of the webinar:

- In 2025, the risks of European and Scandinavian real estate companies stabilized in the bond markets. The risk margins of corporate bonds are only slightly higher than the level achieved in the so-called zero interest rate environment;

- In the Baltics, the availability of bank financing and financing conditions in the real estate sector have further improved. Banks offer more leverage, lower interest margins and longer payment schedules;

- For EfTEN United Property Fund, 2025 was the first full year when the fund's portfolio was fully invested in real estate.

- The fund achieved a record profit of 3.57 million euros and distributed to investors more than 9% of the fund's market capitalization;

- One investor who uring the previous years kept the fund's unit price under pressure on the Tallinn stock exchange, fully liquidated his position in the autumn of 2025;

- In 2026, the fund will receive record payouts from the underlying funds, which it plans to distribute fully to investors. In addition, the fund will make ongoing distributions to investors from the pay outs received from the Uus-Järveküla development project;

- Before raising new capital, the fund plans to fully distribute proceeds from the Uus-Järveküla development project to investors and find new development projects for investment.

EfTEN Capital AS would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinar can be followed up here and the presentation is available at the fund's web page here.





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee