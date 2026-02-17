Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers Awards Five-Location Development Agreement for Dallas and Collin County

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity, hormone optimization, and medical aesthetics, today announced the signing of a five-location Multi-Unit Development Agreement with AgeWell Longevity, LLC, led by Dr. Mo Al-Obaidi and his wife, Dr. Shaam Mahasneh, securing development rights across Dallas and Collin County, Texas.

Led by two physicians, AgeWell Longevity brings advanced medical oversight and a shared vision for proactive, root-cause healthcare. Their development agreement positions Serotonin Centers for strategic growth in one of the country’s most dynamic and health-forward regions.

The agreement represents the second franchise group to enter the Dallas–Fort Worth market for Serotonin Centers, building upon the brand’s existing presence in North Texas. A Serotonin Centers location is currently operating in Mansfield, Texas.

“Texas continues to be a strategic growth market for Serotonin Centers, and Dallas and Collin County are a natural next step,” said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. “Partnering with physician-led franchisees like Dr. Mo Al-Obaidi and Dr. Shaam Mahasneh reinforces our commitment to clinical excellence, medical oversight, and long-term outcomes. Their leadership, combined with our existing presence in Mansfield, positions us well for thoughtful, sustainable growth across North Texas.”

Under the agreement, the franchisees will develop five Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers locations, each offering a comprehensive, concierge-style model focused on longevity, hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, and preventative wellness. Centers are staffed by licensed medical providers and supported by advanced diagnostics and personalized care plans designed to optimize healthspan and quality of life.

“As physicians, we believe in addressing the root causes of aging and health decline - not just the symptoms,” said Dr. Mo Al-Obaidi. “Serotonin Centers’ medically driven model aligns seamlessly with our values and enables us to deliver data-guided, highly personalized care at scale. Longevity and wellness are principles we embrace in our own lives, and we believe Serotonin Centers offers a comprehensive, science-based approach to modern anti-aging therapy. We’re excited to bring this elevated standard of care to communities across Dallas and Collin Counties.”

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers continues to attract experienced, multi-unit franchise partners as demand accelerates nationwide for physician-guided longevity and wellness solutions delivered within a structured, evidence-based framework.

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing healthspan and longevity. The national longevity center and med spa franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model. Serotonin Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, aesthetics, IV therapy, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

