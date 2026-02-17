Vectorworks Acquires Morpholio, Adding Leading Mobile Design Apps to its Product Line

Columbia, MD, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. , part of the Nemetschek Group, is thrilled to announce it has acquired Morpholio , developer of the award-winning Morpholio Trace , Morpholio Board , and Morpholio Journal apps for iPad and iPhone. This marks a significant step forward in a shared mission to empower architects, interior designers, and other creative professionals with intuitive, customer-led tools that support the entire design process, from early concepts and sketching through documentation and delivery.

The acquisition formalizes a relationship that has grown over years of collaboration between the Vectorworks and Morpholio teams, including work to advance connectivity between Morpholio apps and Vectorworks Cloud Services . By joining forces as one team, Vectorworks and Morpholio unite complementary strengths: powerful, design-centric BIM and CAD on the desktop with intuitive mobile sketching, mark-up, moodboarding, and journaling on Apple devices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Morpholio to the Vectorworks portfolio," said Vectorworks CEO Jason Pletcher. "Morpholio shares our belief that software should enhance designers’ creativity, not hinder it. By combining Vectorworks' CAD and BIM platform with Morpholio's expertise in mobile sketching and presentation, we are strengthening our foundation and expanding what our tools can do together, so customers gain even more freedom, confidence, and creative control in their workflows."

The founders and team members of Morpholio, architects and designers with a strong passion for creativity and quality design, will join the Vectorworks team. With Vectorworks' resources, scale, and commitment to innovation, the Morpholio apps will advance even more rapidly, evolving and expanding as a strategic, fully supported part of the Vectorworks product lineup, so designers experience continuous improvements and new capabilities in the tools they already love.

“This partnership allows us to put the best of mobile together with the best of desktop and create opportunities for designers to bring the unique magic of drawing to more parts of their process,” said Morpholio Co-Founder Mark Collins. “In the years ahead, we see an opportunity to support a richer design experience where sketches, markups, BIM, and AI work seamlessly together. That’s how we unlock new creative superpowers without losing the soul of design.”

Building on existing AI capabilities in Vectorworks, Morpholio brings additional production-ready AI features and a clear roadmap for human-driven AI workflows in sketching, moodboarding, and presentation.

Morpholio Trace is widely regarded as an all-in-one drawing and design app for architects and designers, offering scale-aware sketching, layers, markup, and presentation-ready imagery that pair naturally with Vectorworks models and drawings. Morpholio Board serves interior designers and stylists with powerful moodboarding, product curation, and presentation tools that turn inspiration into polished client-ready deliverables. Morpholio Journal provides a flexible digital sketchbook and notebook, giving designers a place to capture ideas, notes, and visuals anywhere, then bring that thinking back into their broader project workflows.

“Over the past decade, the iPad and Apple Pencil have sparked a creative renaissance for architects and designers,” said Morpholio Co-Founder Anna Kenoff. “Morpholio was founded with the vision to help define that era. While that has been an incredible beginning, we’re now ready to lead the design industry into its next creative technology revolution.”

With Morpholio now part of the Vectorworks product lineup, customers will gain a more seamless bridge between ideation and execution, enabling them to sketch, iterate, and communicate on mobile devices while staying closely connected to their Vectorworks design files and documentation. The combination reinforces Vectorworks’ dedication to design freedom and delivering tools that are thoughtfully created for the way designers truly think and work.

For existing Morpholio users, day-to-day use of the apps remains unchanged, and customers can continue to subscribe to Morpholio Trace , Board , and Journal through the Apple App Store. Vectorworks also plans to introduce new offerings designed for larger offices collaborating across devices in Morpholio Trace and Board in the future.

“As part of the Nemetschek Group, Vectorworks’ acquisition of Morpholio is an important step in our strategy to deliver intelligent, connected, open solutions for customers across AEC brands,” said Sunil Pandita, Chief Division Officer Planning & Design, and CEO of Allplan. “Over time, we see a strong potential to expand Morpholio’s mobile sketching and presentation capabilities available to designers working in a multitude of Nemetschek applications, so more of our customers can benefit from cognitive, richer, and cohesive workflows from concept through construction.”

As Vectorworks and Morpholio move forward as one team, customers can expect ongoing investment in the Morpholio app portfolio, deeper integrations with Vectorworks products, and an expanding ecosystem of tools that honor the craft of design while unlocking new efficiencies and limitless design possibilities.

“I believe strongly that joining forces is not an additive operation—it’s a multiplier,” said Morpholio Co-Founder Toru Hasegawa. “Vectorworks and Morpholio coming together is not simply a sum of capabilities, but the start of a multidimensional expansion of initiatives, reach, and long-term value.”

