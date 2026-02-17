Grieving & Discovering Signs and Finding Peace After Loss

Charleston, SC, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grieving the loss of her 21-year-old son, John, has become Maria Abbati’s new normal. The grief is a constant companion, a mix of devastation and surreal moments that she never anticipated. After his passing in the Spring of 2020, Abbati began to notice signs throughout her day that she had previously overlooked. Reflecting on her life, she realized these occurrences had been present since childhood, dismissed as mere coincidences. However, John's absence heightened her awareness, making each sign feel significant and intentional.



In I Can Hear You With My Heart, Abbati shares her journey of discovering the profound connections that exist beyond life. Each sign, whether a dream, a sequence of numbers, or even a feather found in an unexpected place, serves as a reminder of John's enduring presence. This exploration reveals that nothing happens by chance; every experience is part of a greater orchestration, guiding us toward healing and understanding.



Join Maria Abbati as she delves into themes of love, loss, and the signs that connect us to those we've lost. This narrative is not just about grief; it reflects the unbreakable bond between a mother and her son, illustrating that love transcends all boundaries.



Key themes in I Can Hear You With My Heart include:

- The ongoing journey of grief and its impact on daily life

- The significance of signs and symbols as messages from beyond

- The exploration of love that persists despite physical absence

- The transformative power of mindfulness in recognizing connections

- The quest for peace and inspiration amidst profound loss



Maria Abbati structures the narrative with heartfelt reflections and insights that resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced loss. Even though she can’t physically connect with John, he is still right beside her… he is everywhere!



What unexpected signs might you discover in your own life?



I Can Hear You With My Heart is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Maria Abbati was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Queens. After marrying, she moved to Long Island, where she still resides. Maria attended Catholic grammar school and high school, later graduating from The Fashion Institute of Technology. In 1994 she became the proud mother of a beautiful daughter and in 1998, an adorable son. In 2007, she received a Legislative Proclamation as Woman of Distinction and was inducted into her High School Hall of Fame. Tragically, in May 2020, Maria faced the heartbreaking loss of her 21-year-old son, John. Her book, I Can Hear You With My Heart, reflects her journey.

Media Contact: Palmetto Publishing

Available for interviews: Author, Maria Abbati

Attachment