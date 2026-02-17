Aqua Finance Enhances Project Completion Verification Using Truepic Technology

WAUSAU, Wis. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Finance, Inc. (“Aqua”), a leading provider of consumer financing solutions, announced today that it has implemented Truepic’s Vision platform to enhance the verification of completed projects across its financing programs. Truepic is the leader in image and data authenticity solutions to manage visual risk in enterprises.

The Vision platform’s secure image authentication technology and risk intelligence add an additional layer of confidence to Aqua’s project completion process. The technology runs 50+ fraud checks to ensure that submitted photos are authentic, unaltered, and captured at the time and place claimed. Further, the device capturing the images is verified as not manipulated and not associated with suspicious behavior. This helps support accuracy, consistency, and transparency throughout the funding lifecycle.

“As Aqua continues to invest in smarter, more secure processes, adopting tools that strengthen verification and protect all parties involved is a natural step forward,” said Kim Antell, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Aqua Finance. “This technology supports our commitment to secure documentation, operational integrity, and delivering a positive experience for both dealers and consumers.”

Truepic’s technology authenticates images and videos at the point of image capture and provides cryptographic assurance that digital media is accurate and can be trusted. By integrating this solution into its project completion workflow, Aqua is able to modernize verification while reducing friction and manual review.

“Aqua’s implementation of authenticated images and data highlights the need for trusted content across financial workflows,” said Craig Stack, President and Founder of Truepic. “With AI-driven fraud on the rise, altered data and synthetic visuals create serious risk for financial services. We’re proud to partner with Aqua to reduce fraud and bring more confidence to financial operations.”

This implementation aligns with Aqua’s broader digital strategy to responsibly leverage technology in ways that enhance security, streamline operations, and uphold high standards across its programs.

About Aqua Finance

Aqua is a leading non-bank, full-spectrum financing platform operating in all 50 states that provides its network of over 5,000 dealers, contractors, and retailers with consumer-friendly financing solutions. By taking a comprehensive approach to assessing each application, Aqua finds more ways to help their network provide financing options to consumers, primarily in the home improvement, recreation, powersports, pool/spas, and water treatment industries. Aqua is committed to delivering innovative, best-in-class products and services within each market. For more information, visit www.aquafinance.com.

About Truepic

Truepic is the leading provider of Visual Risk Intelligence, helping enterprises verify reality in the AI era. Its flagship platform, Truepic Vision, provides a multi-layered approach that authenticates images and data to prevent fraud, reduce risk, and protect business operations. Vision features the Truepic Risk Network, the first visual risk shared intelligence system for alerting suspicious activity across the financial sector. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. for its innovation, Truepic enables organizations to safeguard trust while driving growth. Learn more at www.truepic.com.

Media Contacts:

Aqua:

Greg Wigent, Executive Vice President Growth Initiatives

Phone: 800-234-3663 ext. 1550

Email: gwigent@aquafinance.com

Truepic:

Jules Cassano, Director of Strategic Communications

Email: press@truepic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9ed010c-fdf4-419a-870c-7726c6593682