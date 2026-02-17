Expanse Studios Launches First Celebrity-Branded Slot ‘VASO Psycho’ with MMA Icon Vaso Bakocevic

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has launched VASO Psycho, the studio's first celebrity-branded slot title, developed in exclusive partnership with Vaso "Psycho" Bakocevic, one of the most recognized MMA fighters in Europe.

This release adds a new strategic layer to Expanse’s content model. While the core B2B business continues to drive steady distribution, branded titles introduce a powerful licensing element—giving the Company a wider reach and the kind of marketing boost that only a celebrity’s personal brand can provide.

Vaso Bakocevic, nicknamed "Psycho," is a Montenegrin MMA and bare-knuckle fighter with a professional record spanning 69 fights across organizations including Bellator MMA, KSW, FNC, and BKFC. A three-time regional champion (World Freefight Challenge, Montenegro Fighting Championship, Megdan Fighting), he has competed across Europe and the Middle East over a 15-year professional career.

With approximately half a million Instagram followers and a primary audience concentrated in Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and broader Balkan markets——Bakočević brings a built-in promotional network that extends the game's reach beyond standard operator distribution.

"This collaboration brings together two things the Balkan market knows well: MMA and the thrill of high-stakes gaming," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "VASO Psycho is built around Vaso's identity—his nickname, his fighting style, his presence. For operators, this means a game with organic promotional support from a personality with genuine regional reach. For Expanse, it demonstrates that our content model extends beyond standard game development into branded IP partnerships that open new commercial dimensions."

A New Vertical

This release adds a powerful new layer to Expanse’s content model. While the core B2B business continues to drive steady distribution across its 60+ titles, branded IPs introduce a unique licensing element that combines game development with celebrity-driven promotion. By building games around icons like Vaso "Psycho" Bakocevic, the Studio brings a pre-built audience directly to the platform, tapping into fan loyalty to help operators stand out in a crowded market.

The game is built exclusively around Bakocevic's likeness, nickname, and fighting identity. The game's core mechanics mirror the tension and volatility of MMA competition: a PSYCHO symbol triggers the VASO feature, while the FIGHT feature activates multipliers ranging from 3x to 100x when Vaso's opponent appears on the third reel.

The game runs on a 5x4 reel layout with 10 fixed paylines, medium-high volatility, 96.74% RTP, and a maximum multiplier of 10,000x. Promotional tools—including Free Spins, Bonus Buy, and Multilevel Progressive Jackpots—provide a full suite that gives operators maximum flexibility across both real-money and social casino deployments.

Scaling Through Branded Content

The launch of VASO Psycho demonstrates that Expanse can scale its content beyond traditional game development. By leveraging our existing network of 1,300+ operators, we are able to introduce branded IP to a massive audience instantly, without reinventing our distribution process.

The social casino compatibility of VASO Psycho also positions the title across both real-money and alternative gaming formats, maximizing deployment flexibility across Expanse's diverse operator base.

VASO Psycho is now live across core Expanse markets. The full global rollout will be completed by the end of February.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of over 60 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/091c9087-3a58-44b5-b279-c562a1149554