InfoFi App Tonso Acquires Verifiable Proofs Using Cysic’s Zero-Knowledge Platform

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cysic today announced a strategic partnership with Tonso AI to integrate zero knowledge verification into Tonso’s InfoFi infrastructure, enabling cryptographically provable mindshare and sentiment metrics without exposing sensitive data.

The collaboration embeds zero knowledge proofs directly into Tonso’s signal pipeline, transforming how influence and sentiment are measured across Web3 communities. For the first time, metrics such as Mindshare, BUZZ, Quality and Integrity can be verified cryptographically while preserving user privacy and protecting proprietary algorithms.

InfoFi apps have long relied on opaque scoring systems and unverifiable data. To solve this problem, Tonso captures real time sentiment natively inside Telegram, where communities actually operate. Cysic adds the missing layer to this system, allowing Tonso to scale to meet the needs of the InfoFi community.

By settling cryptographic attestations on the Cysic Network, Tonso’s signals also become auditable, manipulation-resistant and institution-grade.

Key capabilities unlocked through the integration include:

• Verifiable metrics without exposing raw user data

• Cryptographic proofs settled on Cysic Network

• Reputation systems resistant to bots and gaming

• Proprietary algorithms protected while remaining provably correct

• Trust minimised sentiment and influence markets

“InfoFi cannot scale on assumptions. It needs proof,” said Leo Fan, Founder and CEO of Cysic.

“By integrating zero knowledge verification into Tonso’s platform, we are enabling influence and sentiment signals that are mathematically sound, privacy preserving and ready for institutional use.”

Tonso.ai CMO Wal’s added, “Working with Cysic has been a pleasure. We are excited to bring state of the art zero knowledge verifiability to our ecosystem.”

This partnership positions Tonso as the first fully verifiable and privacy preserving InfoFi platform built for Telegram’s attention economy, offering projects, creators and users measurable and trustworthy signals at scale.

As AI driven trading, sentiment analysis and attention based economies expand across Web3, verifiable infrastructure is becoming essential. Together, Cysic and Tonso are laying the foundation for provable influence markets and trustless reputation systems across crypto.

About Cysic

Cysic , backed by leading investors including Polychain Capital, OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, is building the verifiable compute engine for Web3. By combining custom ZK hardware, a decentralized node network, and a programmable economic layer, Cysic transforms computation into a trustless, on-chain resource. The network supports scalable proof generation, AI verification, and scientific computing workloads, laying the groundwork for the ComputeFi economy.

About Tonso

Tonso is an AI Signal Protocol and InfoFi Hub built natively on Telegram, designed to power Telegram’s attention economy by connecting projects, creators and users. It enables measurable mindshare, authentic discovery and tokenised participation, creating a system where influence and quality signals are transparent and actionable.

