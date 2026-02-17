Reykjavík, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TORONTO, ONTARIO – 17 February 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that it was informed that Eldur Olafsson (Chief Executive Officer), and Joan Plant (Interim COO) sold 476,442 and 61,756 common shares, respectively, of no par value in the Company to cover taxes related to the earlier vesting of Restricted Share Units (the “RSUs”) announced on 13 February 2026. This brings Eldur Olafsson’s total holding to 16,579,383 shares and Joan Plant’s to 489,251 shares in the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: 1) Eldur Olafsson

2) Joan Plant 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: 1) Director and Chief Executive Officer

2) Interim COO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.







ISIN: CA02311U1030 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd. to cover taxes in earlier vesting of RSUs c) Price(s) and volume(s):



Price(s) Volume(s)

1) 114p 476,442

2) 114p 61,756 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Average price:



1) 476,442; 2) 61,756

114p e) Date of the transaction(s): February 16, 2026 f) Place of the transaction AIM

Amaroq’s principal business objective is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metal assets in Greenland. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Nalunaq Gold Mine, currently in production and ramp up, and supported by a growing pipeline of high-grade satellite gold targets across South and West Greenland.

Amaroq also acquired a 100% interest in the Black Angel zinc-lead-silver project in West Greenland, historically one of Greenland’s highest-grade base metal operations, where the Company is advancing studies to evaluate the potential for future redevelopment as part of its emerging West Greenland Hub strategy.

Beyond gold and base metals, Amaroq controls a broad portfolio of strategic metal licences across South Greenland, including advanced exploration projects at Stendalen (copper-nickel sulphides) and within the Sava Belt, where the Company is exploring for copper, nickel, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act

