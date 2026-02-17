Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm Press Group announced the formal recognition of economist and author Jim Rickards as a Distinguished Economic Strategist, citing his long-standing role in shaping the company’s macroeconomic research, policy analysis, and long-form editorial initiatives.

Rickards serves as an editor and lead research voice within Paradigm Press’ macroeconomic platform, where he publishes analysis examining the intersection of economic policy, geopolitics, national strategy, and structural global change through the publication Strategic Intelligence.

The designation reflects Paradigm Press’ acknowledgement of Rickards’ decades of work analyzing government policy, financial systems, and geopolitical developments — and his continued influence on the company’s research direction.

A Career Spanning the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Global Finance

Rickards’ background spans more than five decades across law, capital markets, national policy, intelligence advisory work, and global financial strategy.

Over the course of his career, he has served as an advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters related to economic risk, financial security, and geopolitical strategy.

Paradigm research materials describe his career as operating within “the innermost circles of the U.S. government and banking,” contributing to major financial and geopolitical developments over multiple decades.

His work has included:

advising institutions on national economic and financial security

contributing to policy discussions tied to the global monetary system

participating in financial crisis planning and risk analysis





Materials associated with Paradigm’s research platform cite his involvement in key historic developments tied to global financial policy and crisis response.

This institutional and policy experience now informs his macroeconomic research and editorial leadership.

Leadership Within Paradigm’s Macroeconomic Research Platform

Rickards’ work at Paradigm Press centers on identifying structural economic trends influenced by:

government policy

global competition

national resource strategy

long-term financial shifts

Through Strategic Intelligence, he publishes research designed to help readers understand “the vast and often unseen forces shaping our economy and markets.”

The publication examines how policy decisions and geopolitical developments intersect with economic outcomes, positioning it as a macroeconomic research briefing focused on long-term context rather than short-term market movement.

Why the Designation Matters

The Distinguished Economic Strategist designation reflects Paradigm Press’ recognition of Rickards’ long-standing influence across its editorial platform and research initiatives.

His work has helped shape the company’s approach to:

macroeconomic analysis

geopolitical research

national policy commentary

structural financial insight

The designation also signals Paradigm Press’ continued emphasis on in-depth research examining the forces shaping national and global economic direction.

Recent Research and Public Presentation

Rickards’ recent presentation released through Paradigm Press examined structural economic developments tied to policy decisions, resource strategy, and global competition.

The briefing expanded on themes regularly explored through Strategic Intelligence, including how national policy decisions and geopolitical shifts influence the long-term economic landscape.

The presentation forms part of Paradigm Press’ broader effort to provide research and commentary addressing major policy and economic developments.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and author specializing in global finance, monetary systems, and economic risk. Over the course of his career, he has served as an advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House, in addition to working across capital markets and policy-related roles. He currently serves as an editor and research contributor with Paradigm Press, where his work focuses on macroeconomic analysis and geopolitical developments.

About Paradigm Press Group

Paradigm Press Group is an independent publishing company producing newsletters, research publications, and educational content focused on economic policy, geopolitics, and global financial trends.

Through its editorial platform, the company delivers long-form analysis designed to help readers understand major developments shaping the U.S. and global economy.

The organization has built a strong reputation among its readership, maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting sustained reader engagement and trust in its research and editorial content.