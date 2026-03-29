Former CIA Advisor: The Race to Build AI May Be Creating the Conditions for Its Own Collapse

Washington, D.C., March 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers behind the artificial intelligence buildout are staggering. Billions of dollars committed to data centers. Advanced chip acquisitions are accelerating. Cloud infrastructure expanding at a pace few could have anticipated even two years ago. To most observers, it reads as a story of progress. To Jim Rickards, it reads as a warning.

In a newly released video presentation , Rickards — the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author whose career has placed him at the center of some of the most consequential financial events of the last five decades — offers a methodical, evidence-grounded examination of what he believes may be one of the most underappreciated risks in the market today: that the sheer scale and speed of AI infrastructure investment may itself be generating the conditions for a serious financial disruption.

The Buildout in Focus

The central subject of Rickards' presentation is the enormous wave of money now flowing into AI infrastructure — and the dynamics driving it.

In his assessment, major technology firms have committed vast sums to building out the computing power, data centers, and related systems needed to support increasingly powerful AI tools. That spending, he argues, has been accelerating not necessarily because the underlying economics demand it, but because the competitive environment makes slowing down feel like falling behind.

In the presentation , Rickards describes what he sees as a race to build AI that may be "creating conditions driven less by steady economics and more by competition, market excitement, and overspending." The result, in his view, is a sector pouring capital into infrastructure at a pace that may be very difficult to sustain if market conditions begin to shift.

Complexity as a Risk Factor

A second major thread in the presentation is the financial complexity that has grown up around the AI buildout — the web of partnerships, financing arrangements, and business ties connecting the sector's major players.

Rickards argues that this interconnectedness, while perhaps unavoidable given the scale of what's being built, has created a system in which risk is less transparent and more widely distributed than it may appear. When individual companies are bound together through layers of financial relationships, he observes, the failure or distress of one player carries implications that can extend well beyond that single company.

It is a structural concern, rooted not in speculation about any individual firm but in Rickards' reading of how interconnected systems behave when conditions deteriorate.

Why the Risk May Not Stay in the Tech Sector

Rickards is also direct in the presentation about what he views as the broader economic stakes. In his analysis, "problems in one part of the AI market could affect confidence across a much larger part of the economy."

This is not, he argues, simply a story for technology investors. The AI infrastructure buildout has become deeply woven into economic activity across multiple industries — construction, energy, finance, manufacturing. A meaningful disruption in AI spending would, in his view, carry consequences that reach well beyond any single sector or asset class.

History as a Reference Point

Throughout the presentation , Rickards places his analysis in historical context — drawing on earlier periods of heavy infrastructure investment and market enthusiasm to frame what he is observing today.

He points specifically to the internet boom of the late 1990s as a reference point, noting that breakthrough technologies have historically attracted levels of investment and optimism that eventually move ahead of what the underlying economics can support. In those moments, he observes, "fast innovation can also lead to sharp market resets" — a pattern he believes deserves serious consideration given what is unfolding in AI today.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has decades of experience in financial markets and economic strategy. Throughout his career, he has advised the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and senior U.S. officials on financial risk and economic systems. He has worked alongside policymakers and major financial institutions through some of the most significant market events of the modern era, and has written extensively on global economic trends and monetary systems.

His research and market commentary are published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews. Paradigm Press is dedicated to producing independent market analysis, economic commentary, and financial education — delivering the kind of grounded, accessible insight that helps readers understand the forces shaping their financial lives.