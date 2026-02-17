BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that on February 12, 2026, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors approved equity grants to 34 new employees in restricted stock units for an aggregate of 76,701 shares of the Company’s common stock. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s restricted stock units will vest on February 16, 2027, with one-twelfth of the remaining shares underlying each such employee’s restricted stock units vesting on a quarterly basis thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries on such vesting dates.

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019, and amended and restated on February 10, 2023 and on December 13, 2023.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

