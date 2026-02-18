New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM today announced the continued expansion of its proprietary RankOS™ platform with a focused Retail Authority Acceleration framework designed specifically for B2B packaging, manufacturing, and supply chain leaders operating within major retail ecosystems.

The framework integrates earned media, trade visibility, AI citation reinforcement, and measurable attribution tracking into a single performance model, enabling industrial and retail-facing companies to increase Share of Voice with board-ready reporting clarity.

The launch comes at a time when retail ecosystems are experiencing leadership transitions, increased trade competition, and rising expectations around measurable marketing accountability.

_____

Why It Matters

Many established B2B companies possess strong operational credibility but limited external visibility. Traditional PR models often fail to provide clear attribution, making marketing investment difficult to justify in industrial environments.

RankOS™ addresses this gap by:

Establishing baseline Share of Voice across trade media

Securing high-credibility industry placements

Reinforcing authority signals across search and AI systems

Tracking measurable visibility movement within days, not months

“Industrial brands don’t need hype; they need measurable authority,” said Steve Morris, Founder & CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. "RankOS™ transforms third-party validation into structured visibility growth that leadership teams can see, measure, and act on.”

_____

How the Retail Authority Acceleration Framework Works

The framework follows a five-phase model:

Baseline Audit: Trade presence, search authority, and AI citation benchmarking Strategic Positioning: Executive thought leadership aligned to commercial priorities Prime Placement: Targeted retail and supply chain trade media visibility Authority Amplification: Structured reinforcement through trusted third-party citations Impact Measurement: Share of Voice movement and visibility lift reporting

Unlike traditional PR campaigns that measure impressions alone, RankOS™ tracks visibility shift across:

Trade media authority

AI recommendation presence

Organic search movement

Referral traffic patterns

_____

Key Performance Indicators

Recent B2B industrial deployments of RankOS™ have demonstrated:

3–6x increase in trade Share of Voice within 90 days

Measurable AI system recommendation appearance for targeted industry queries

20–40% lift in brand search activity following amplification cycles

Increased validation mentions during enterprise sales conversations

_____

Designed for Retail & Supply Chain Leaders

The Retail Authority Acceleration framework is particularly suited for:

Corrugated packaging manufacturers

POP display providers

Retail-ready packaging specialists

Integrated logistics operators

Private equity portfolio companies in industrial verticals

As retail ecosystems continue to evolve, measurable authority - not just media presence - is becoming a strategic growth lever.

_____

About RankOS™

RankOS™ is NEWMEDIA.COM’s proprietary authority acceleration system integrating earned media, search visibility engineering, AI citation reinforcement, and attribution tracking into a unified model.

The platform is optimized to help industrial and B2B brands achieve measurable visibility impact without relying solely on paid media.

_____

About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and authority marketing agency with offices across the United States. The firm specializes in B2B, industrial, private equity portfolio, and retail ecosystem engagements, delivering measurable growth through integrated earned, owned, and organic strategies. For more information, visit: https://newmedia.com/

