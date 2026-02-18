Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent economic presentation from economist and author Jim Rickards, released through Paradigm Press Group, is drawing attention for its focus on long-term policy developments and structural economic forces influencing the United States.

Rickards delivered the briefing as part of Paradigm Press’ ongoing research initiatives examining how government policy, geopolitical dynamics, and financial systems intersect to shape economic direction.

The presentation builds on his continued work analyzing macroeconomic change through long-form research and editorial commentary.

A Perspective Shaped by Intelligence, Government, and Financial Experience

Rickards’ analysis is informed by a professional background spanning more than five decades across national policy, financial markets, and geopolitical strategy.

Over the course of his career, he has served in advisory roles connected to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters related to economic risk, financial security, and global strategy.

His experience also includes work within capital markets and participation in discussions surrounding financial stability, crisis preparedness, and the evolution of global monetary systems.

Paradigm research materials describe his career as involving work within “the innermost circles of the U.S. government and banking,” contributing to significant financial and geopolitical developments.

His background includes involvement in conversations tied to monetary policy, global coordination, and the relationship between national strategy and economic systems.

This experience forms the foundation of the perspective presented in his recent briefing.

Presentation Focused on Structural Economic Change

In the presentation , Rickards examined long-range economic themes influenced by policy decisions, international competition, and financial infrastructure.

The briefing addressed how structural forces — including government strategy, global resource positioning, and geopolitical developments — continue to shape economic priorities and national direction.

These themes align with ongoing research published through Paradigm Press’ editorial platform, where Rickards contributes macroeconomic analysis centered on long-term context rather than short-term market activity.

Paradigm materials describe this research approach as focused on “the vast and often unseen forces shaping our economy and markets.”

Paradigm Press Research Platform

The presentation forms part of Paradigm Press Group’s broader effort to produce research and commentary examining policy, geopolitics, and global financial change.

Through newsletters, briefings, and long-form editorial work, the company provides analysis designed to interpret structural developments influencing economic systems and national strategy.

Rickards’ research plays a central role within this platform, contributing perspective drawn from decades of experience across government, intelligence, and finance.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and author focused on global finance, monetary systems, and economic risk. Over the course of his career, he has served in advisory roles connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House and has worked within capital markets and policy-oriented environments. He contributes research and analysis through Paradigm Press publications.

About Paradigm Press Group

Paradigm Press Group is an independent publishing organization headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, producing newsletters, research publications, and educational content centered on economic policy, geopolitics, and global financial trends.

Its editorial platform emphasizes long-form research and macroeconomic perspective designed to help readers understand developments shaping the U.S. and international economy.

Paradigm Press maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting sustained reader engagement and continued trust in its research and editorial content.