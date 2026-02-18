Baltimore, MD, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm Press Group today underscored the continued contributions of economist and author Jim Rickards to its macroeconomic and policy research initiatives, pointing to his ongoing work and recent presentation analyzing structural economic change, geopolitical developments, and national strategy.

Rickards contributes research and commentary through Strategic Intelligence, a publication produced within Paradigm Press’ editorial platform that examines how government decisions, global competition, and economic forces intersect over the long term.

The update reflects the publisher’s broader emphasis on research-driven analysis at a time when policy developments and geopolitical dynamics are increasingly influencing economic direction.

Background in Intelligence, Policy, and Global Finance

Rickards’ professional experience spans decades and includes advisory work connected to U.S. intelligence, defense, and executive branch institutions, including the CIA, Pentagon, and White House, on matters related to financial security and economic risk.

In addition to his policy-related work, Rickards has operated within capital markets and contributed to discussions surrounding financial stability, monetary systems, and global economic strategy.

Paradigm research materials describe his career as involving work within “the innermost circles of the U.S. government and banking,” where he contributed to major financial and geopolitical developments.

His background includes participation in conversations tied to global monetary policy, crisis preparedness, and the relationship between national strategy and economic systems.

This experience informs his ongoing research and editorial contributions.

Role Within Paradigm’s Research Framework

Rickards’ work supports Paradigm Press’ broader focus on macroeconomic context and long-range analysis.

Through Strategic Intelligence, he examines:

structural policy shifts

geopolitical competition

resource positioning and national strategy

systemic economic change

The publication is designed to interpret long-term developments influencing economic systems and public policy, helping readers understand forces often operating beyond daily financial coverage.

Paradigm materials describe the research as focused on “the vast and often unseen forces shaping our economy and markets.”

Continued Focus on Structural Economic Trends

Rickards’ work centers on understanding how government policy, international competition, and economic systems interact over time.

His analysis frequently explores the relationship between national strategy and financial infrastructure, examining how policy decisions can influence economic direction across industries and institutions.

This long-range perspective remains a central component of Paradigm Press’ research approach.

Recent Research Briefing

A recent presentation released through Paradigm Press examined themes tied to federal policy, global competition, and long-term economic positioning.

The briefing built on ongoing research published through Strategic Intelligence and highlighted structural forces influencing economic priorities and national strategy.

The presentation is part of the company’s continuing effort to provide in-depth research and commentary addressing major policy and economic developments.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and author focused on global finance, monetary systems, and economic risk. He has advised institutions connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House and has worked within capital markets and policy-oriented environments. He contributes macroeconomic research and analysis through Paradigm Press.

About Paradigm Press Group

Paradigm Press Group is an independent publishing organization headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, producing newsletters, research publications, and educational content centered on economic policy, geopolitics, and global financial trends.

The company’s editorial platform emphasizes long-form analysis and macroeconomic perspective designed to help readers interpret developments shaping the U.S. and international economy.

Paradigm Press maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting strong reader engagement and continued trust in its editorial content.