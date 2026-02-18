Constant Therapy Health Joins American Heart Association Innovators’ Network to Advance AI‑Driven Neurorehabilitation

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant Therapy Health, a next-generation digital health company whose technology aims to improve the efficacy of cognitive, language, and speech therapy, today announced it has joined the American Heart Association (the Association) Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s Innovators’ Network. Constant Therapy Health will collaborate with a national consortium of healthcare technology innovators, providers, researchers, and payers focused on advancing cardiovascular and brain health innovation.

The announcement coincides with the release of the updated Acute Ischemic Stroke Guidelines from the Association, which highlights the critical importance of early and coordinated rehabilitation for optimal recovery.

Constant Therapy Health’s digital therapeutics platform delivers personalized, evidence‑based cognitive and speech therapy for people recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other neurological disorders. Through the Innovators’ Network, the company has the opportunity to access the Association’s digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations—resources that support the development of scalable, high‑quality neurorehabilitation technologies.

“The Center for Health Technology and Innovation aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019–2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center, and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

“We are honored to join the Innovators’ Network and collaborate with others committed to advancing rigorous, science‑driven approaches to care,” said Veera Anantha, Co‑founder and CEO of Constant Therapy Health. “The release of the new American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Acute Ischemic Stroke Guideline — which reinforces the importance of initiating rehabilitation early in recovery — underscores why participating in the Innovators’ Network matters now. As the field sharpens its focus on timely, evidence‑based therapy, we’re committed to helping expand access to high‑quality post-stroke and neurological rehabilitation for patients and care teams.”

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital health company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, language and speech therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning digital program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients as prescribed by their clinicians, helping to create the world’s largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation.