Purpose Investments Inc. Confirms 2025 Final Capital Gains Distributions for Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund, Purpose Core Equity Income Fund, and Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today confirmed the final 2025 annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Core Equity Income Fund (RDE), Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund (RTA), and Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund (RTT).

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as

of Feb 5,

2026) Final

Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

(% of Feb 5,

2026 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or

Notional) Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Shares RDE Cboe Canada $ 0.9600 $ 34.05 2.82% Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund - ETF Shares RTA Cboe Canada $ 1.2800 $ 33.65 3.80% Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund - ETF Shares RTT Cboe Canada $ 1.6100 $ 25.54 6.30% Cash Distribution



Further to the press release on February 9, 2026, Purpose confirms that the record date for ETF series shareholders receiving 2025 annual capital gain distributions paid in cash for the funds listed in the table above was February 13, 2026, and the payment date will be February 19, 2026.

Actual breakdown of taxable amounts for the cash distributions in the table above, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.