Purpose Investments Introduces Corporate Class Vehicle for its Established Credit Opportunities Strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”) is excited to announce the launch of the Purpose Credit Opportunities Class (the “Fund”), which will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker “CROC”. The Fund provides access to the diversified, high-conviction fixed income strategy of the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund through a corporate class structure that seeks to enhance after-tax returns for investors.

Proven Strategy, Corporate Class Structure

Through corporate credit investment strategies grounded in deep fundamental analysis, the Fund invests primarily in debt and equity securities of non-investment-grade-rated, publicly traded issuers. It features an actively managed approach designed to enhance returns and help investors retain more of what they earn.

Managed by Sandy Liang and the Purpose Credit Team, the Fund deploys the same active fixed income strategy as the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund. Over its lifetime, the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund has demonstrated that active credit strategies can generate positive returns and consistent income even in challenging fixed‑income environments.

“At a time when traditional bonds face significant headwinds, actively managed fixed-income strategies are more important than ever,” says Sandy Liang. “With the Purpose Credit Opportunities Class, we’re thrilled to give investors access to this proven strategy through a structure designed to support long-term outcomes.”

Key Benefits:

Proven Credit Strategy: Investors gain access to the same diversified, high-conviction fixed income approach used in the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund, providing consistency and quality.

Investors gain access to the same diversified, high-conviction fixed income approach used in the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund, providing consistency and quality. Corporate Class Structure: CROC features a corporate class structure through which distributions may be paid in the form of Canadian-dollar dividends, capital gains, or return of capital, depending on the Fund’s activities.

CROC features a corporate class structure through which distributions may be paid in the form of Canadian-dollar dividends, capital gains, or return of capital, depending on the Fund’s activities. Designed to Generate Equity-Like Returns: The Fund seeks to generate equity-like returns – primarily through credit instruments – with bond-like volatility, without the use of leverage.





An Active, Risk-Based Approach to Fixed Income

The Purpose Credit Opportunities Class is the latest active fixed income offering from Purpose Investments. Employing the Purpose credit team’s sector-specific insights to identify high-conviction investments, Purpose active fixed income funds offer a disciplined, straightforward alternative to passive, index-based investing.

“Passive indices invest in the companies that have borrowed the most money without regard for credit quality or for making the best available fixed income investment,” says Liang. “Our research-driven investment process evaluates potential upside return compared with downside risk for every credit investment, thinking like a lender to protect investor capital.”

For more information on the Purpose Credit Opportunities Class (CROC), please visit our fund page.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

