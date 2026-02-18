Emma Grede to Headline 2026 OOH Media Conference as OAAA Brings Global Brand Power to Dallas

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As brands navigate an increasingly automated and fragmented media environment, the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is bringing together the leaders shaping modern brand power.

OAAA today announced additions to an already powerhouse lineup for the 2026 OOH Media Conference, taking place May 11–13, 2026, in Dallas, featuring founder and serial entrepreneur Emma Grede and FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas Chief Marketing Officer Noelle LeVeaux, and a special live performance from the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Centered on the theme “The Human Medium,” this year’s conference will explore how out of home commands attention in the real world where culture unfolds, communities gather, and brands become part of shared experience.

Emma Grede, founder, serial entrepreneur, author, and host of the “Aspire with Emma Grede” podcast, will take the stage as the featured fireside chat at this year’s conference. As the force behind SKIMS and Good American, two of the most culturally influential consumer brands of the past decade, Grede has built a reputation for turning cultural relevance into sustained growth. On April 14, she is releasing her first book, Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life, which discusses ambition, leadership, and challenging the “old thoughts” that hold women back. In Dallas, she will share how modern brands build momentum across platforms and why physical visibility remains foundational to brand leadership.

"In a world driven by automation, the brands that endure are the ones that show up in real life, in the spaces where communities gather, and conversations are already happening," said Emma Grede. "I’m excited to join OAAA in Dallas to talk about how building modern brand leadership still starts with visibility, intention, and a deep understanding of people.”

Also joining the lineup is Noelle LeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer of FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas, bringing a global perspective grounded in local pride. As a marketing leader for one of the world’s most recognized sports organizations, LeVeaux will share how brands activate at city scale, harness live moments, and create experiences that resonate far beyond the venue.

Also bringing unmistakable Texas energy to the stage are the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who will deliver a special performance to close out the first day of programming. As one of the most recognizable performance teams in the world, they represent the power of spectacle, shared experience, and live culture in motion, an embodiment of what makes OOH unforgettable.

The 2026 program also features Meredith Counce, SVP Brand and Marketing for the Dallas Cowboys, who will share how one of the most iconic franchises in sports builds brand equity through community and live experience, John Morgan, Founder of Morgan & Morgan and one of the nation’s leading investors in out of home advertising, and Rishad Tobaccowala, Author and Senior Advisor at Publicis Groupe, whose forward looking perspective on technology, media, and human behavior continues to shape how marketers prepare for what comes next.

“The OOH Media Conference is where global brand power meets real-world impact,” said Olivia Oshry, Chief Marketing Officer, OAAA. “We are bringing together leaders who understand that enduring brands are built through human connection and shared experience. From global entrepreneurs to iconic cultural institutions, this year’s lineup reflects what makes OOH essential in today’s media landscape. It is where presence becomes influence, shaping culture, strengthening communities, and transforming visibility into sustained growth.”

The 2026 OOH Media Conference promises three days of bold ideas, live experiences, and forward-thinking conversations that define the future of the medium. Registration is now open at ooh2026.com . Early bird registration rates are available through February 27.

