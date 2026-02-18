Liberty Defense Secures Contract with Acclaimed Infectious Disease Laboratory for HEXWAVE™ Walkthrough Screening System

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, today announced it has secured a sale with a well-known Infectious Disease Laboratory to deploy a HEXWAVE™ walkthrough screening system, supporting security screening for all employees and visitors.

This facility is a is a world-class research facility dedicated to advancing the understanding of infectious diseases that pose significant—or potential—public health threats. Its mission centers on uncovering how pathogens cause disease and driving the development of innovative diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments to combat emerging and re-emerging infectious agents.

At the facility, HEXWAVE™ will be deployed to screen both employees and visitors entering and exiting the laboratory, enhancing safety by providing an additional layer of threat detection without slowing the flow of authorized personnel. HEXWAVE™ combines active millimeter-wave imaging with AI to detect a broad range of concealed threats—including metallic and non-metallic items, liquids, gels, powders, ceramics, and other emerging materials—while allowing most everyday items to remain on the person. The system enables fast, contactless, high-volume screening and integrates effortlessly with existing security, video, and access-control systems.

“We continue to diversify our custom clientele with HEXWAVE, especially with organizations where safety and security are paramount,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “This award came after a successful on-site trial, and our continued collaboration with the customer focused on meeting their rigorous screening standards. HEXWAVE delivers the advanced detection performance they require—identifying both metallic and non-metallic threats critical to maintaining a secure laboratory environment.”

The Company also announces that its amended omnibus incentive plan (the “2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan”) was approved by shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting held on December 12, 2025, and has since received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan authorizes the grant of stock options, restricted share units and deferred share units, and provides that the maximum number of common shares issuable under the plan, together with all other share compensation arrangements, shall not exceed 10% of the Company’s outstanding common shares at any time. The 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan replaces the Company’s prior omnibus incentive plan in its entirety, and all existing equity awards are now governed by the terms of the 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan. A copy of the plan is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE:E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

