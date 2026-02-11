Liberty Defense Appoints Former TSA PreCheck Leader Matt Johnson to Leadership Team

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF ), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, today announced the appointment of Matt Johnson to Department of Homeland Security Relationship Manager as the Company expands its aviation footprint and accelerates commercialization of its next-generation screening solutions across airports and other high-throughput environments.

Mr. Johnson brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of aviation security, security technology, and public-private collaboration. At the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), he served in senior leadership roles and helped design and implement risk-based aviation security initiatives, including the early development and deployment of TSA PreCheck across U.S. airports. Most recently, he held a senior leadership role at Evolv Technology, where he helped drive the growth strategy and execution through strategic partnerships, market expansion, and the scaled adoption of next-generation weapons detection solutions across complex environments. Mr. Johnson’s background combines deep operational security expertise with hands-on experience scaling innovative technologies in high-trust, high-consequence settings.

Liberty believes aviation represents one of the largest and most strategically important long-term markets for next-generation screening. Mr. Johnson’s experience navigating aviation security requirements and scaling innovative detection technologies is expected to strengthen Liberty’s commercial execution, partnership development, and customer engagement as the Company expands deployments of its solutions across airports and other high-throughput environments.

“Matt’s experience is exceptionally well aligned with Liberty’s mission and our current stage of growth,” commented Bill Frain, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Defense. “He brings a rare combination of deep operational insight from his time at the TSA and hands-on experience helping scale next-generation detection solutions in complex, regulated environments. As we expand our aviation footprint and scale deployments, Matt’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us execute effectively, build trusted partnerships, and position Liberty for long-term success in the checkpoint security market.”

In other news, the Company, or its representatives, will be attending the following trade shows in support of HEXWAVE and the High-Definition Upgrade Kit:

ISC West, March 25-27

Milipol Brazil, April 14-15

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) May 3-5



About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

