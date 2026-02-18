Mosaic Capital Partners Seeks Vice President of Business Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC (“Mosaic”) is a private equity firm Based in Charlotte, NC, focused on bringing broad based employee ownership to lower middle market businesses through change-of-control transactions. Mosaic invests in companies with EBITDA of $3 - $15 million across the core sectors of business services, niche manufacturing, and consumer. Mosaic manages over $370M of AUM and has supported over 3,000 employee owners in building substantial long-term wealth.

Vice President of Business Development Position Summary

The VP of Business Development is responsible for originating proprietary and intermediated investment opportunities that align with the firm’s investment strategy. This individual will play a critical role in expanding the firm’s sourcing engine by building and maintaining relationships with investment bankers, business brokers, executives, founders, and other deal referral sources. The role is primarily outward-facing and sourcing-focused, with close collaboration alongside the investment team throughout deal evaluation and execution.

Responsibilities

Generate a consistent pipeline of qualified $3-15M EBITDA opportunities focused primarily on founder-owned businesses

Develop and maintain deep relationships with investment banks, brokers and deal intermediaries

Lead direct outreach initiatives to business owners in target sectors and geographies

Represent the firm at industry conferences, networking events, and association meetings

Clearly articulate the firm’s value proposition, investment criteria, and partnership approach to intermediaries and founders

Coordinate with deal teams during initial diligence and management meetings

Track, manage, and prioritize deal flow using CRM tools





Desired Skills and Experience

Minimum Qualifications

7–12+ years of experience in private equity business development, investment banking, corporate development, or related roles

Proven track record of sourcing closed transactions in the lower middle market

Strong existing relationships with M&A intermediaries and referral sources

Highly relationship-driven with strong interpersonal and communication skills

Self-directed, persistent, and comfortable with high-volume outreach

Strong understanding of private equity deal structures and processes

Professional presence with the ability to represent the firm to intermediaries and founders

Organized and data-driven; comfortable using CRMs and tracking KPIs





Compensation

Competitive base salary and bonus

Potential for participation in fund carry





Location & Travel

Based in Charlotte, NC

Willingness to travel frequently for meetings, conferences, and events





Interested parties should send their resume and cover letter electronically to: resumes@mosaic-cp.com.

Spring or Summer 2026 start date.