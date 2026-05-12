Mosaic Capital Partners Welcomes Bridget Meller, VP of Business Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Capital Partners LLC (“Mosaic”) announced today the recent hiring of Bridget Meller as Vice President of Business Development. Bridget will lead the firm’s business development activities, creating and managing strategic relationships with intermediaries, business owners and capital providers throughout the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome Bridget to the Mosaic team. She brings tremendous capabilities to our investment sourcing function and will be a driving force of deal generation for the firm,” remarked Mosaic partner, Ian Mohler.

Prior to joining Mosaic, Bridget held business development roles at Capitala Group and Clearlake Capital. She graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina and holds a B.S. in Hospitality Management.

About Mosaic Capital Partners LLC

Mosaic Capital Partners LLC (“Mosaic”) is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies ($5-$20 million EBITDA) through employee ownership transactions. Based in Charlotte, NC Mosaic combines a number of compelling attributes of private equity and employee ownership in its unique investment approach.