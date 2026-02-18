Gabelli Hosts 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host its 36th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium at Convene 530 Fifth Avenue in New York, NY on Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the industrial landscape, with an emphasis on critical infrastructure, aerospace and defense, machine tools, and the oil and gas industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda:

8:30 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS-NYSE) 12:45 Franklin Electric (FELE:NASDAQ) Robert Pagano, Jr. - President, CEO, and Chairperson

Diane McClintock - CFO Joe Ruzynski - CEO 9:00 Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND-EB-SWISS)* 1:15 ITT Inc. (ITT-NYSE)* Peter Mainz - CEO

Christian Waelti - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Luca Savi - CEO

Emmanuel Caprais - SVP & CFO 9:30 Graco Inc. (GGG-NYSE) 1:45 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI-NYSE)* David Lowe - CFO & Treasurer

John Bower - Director of Investor Relations, Finance, and FP&A Daniel R. Weltzien - VP, CFO, & Treasurer

Barbara Noverini - Head of Investor Relations 10:30 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA-NYSE) 2:15 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC-NYSE) Melissa Rasmussen - SVP & CFO

Whit Kincaid - VP, Investor Relations, & Communications Scott A. King - President & CEO

James C. Kerr - EVP & CFO 11:00 Oil States International Inc. (OIS-NYSE) 2:45 Enpro Inc. (NPO-NYSE)* Cindy Taylor - President & CEO Joe Bruderek - Executive President & CFO

James Gentile - VP, Investor Relations 11:30 AMETEK, Inc. (AME-NYSE)* 3:15 Crane Company (CR-NYSE) Kevin Coleman - VP, Investor Relations, & Treasurer Alex Alcala - EVP & COO

Shangaza Dasent - SVP, Process Flow Technologies

Allison Poliniak-Cusic - VP, Investor Relations

12:15 PM National Association of Water Companies Robert Powelson - President & CEO

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

*Indicates Virtual Attendance



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

