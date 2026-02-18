Gabelli Hosts 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host its 36th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium at Convene 530 Fifth Avenue in New York, NY on Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the industrial landscape, with an emphasis on critical infrastructure, aerospace and defense, machine tools, and the oil and gas industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda:

8:30Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS-NYSE)12:45Franklin Electric (FELE:NASDAQ)
 Robert Pagano, Jr. - President, CEO, and Chairperson
Diane McClintock - CFO		 Joe Ruzynski - CEO
9:00Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND-EB-SWISS)*1:15ITT Inc. (ITT-NYSE)*
 Peter Mainz - CEO
Christian Waelti - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications		 Luca Savi - CEO
Emmanuel Caprais - SVP & CFO
9:30Graco Inc. (GGG-NYSE)1:45Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI-NYSE)*
 David Lowe - CFO & Treasurer
John Bower - Director of Investor Relations, Finance, and FP&A		 Daniel R. Weltzien - VP, CFO, & Treasurer
Barbara Noverini - Head of Investor Relations
10:30Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA-NYSE)2:15The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC-NYSE)
 Melissa Rasmussen - SVP & CFO
Whit Kincaid - VP, Investor Relations, & Communications		 Scott A. King - President & CEO
James C. Kerr - EVP & CFO
11:00Oil States International Inc. (OIS-NYSE)2:45Enpro Inc. (NPO-NYSE)*
 Cindy Taylor - President & CEO Joe Bruderek - Executive President & CFO
James Gentile - VP, Investor Relations
11:30AMETEK, Inc. (AME-NYSE)*3:15Crane Company (CR-NYSE)
 Kevin Coleman - VP, Investor Relations, & Treasurer Alex Alcala - EVP & COO
Shangaza Dasent - SVP, Process Flow Technologies
Allison Poliniak-Cusic - VP, Investor Relations
12:15 PMNational Association of Water Companies  
 Robert Powelson - President & CEO  

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Click here to register for the 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium or scan the QR code. Click here to view the symposium flyer.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.        

Contact:Kevin Dreyer
 (914) 921-7791


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d3e3a25-9fee-4f58-a7de-c132737f23c6


