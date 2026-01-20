Closed-End Fund Education in Closed-End Corner Videos

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors looking to learn about the often-overlooked asset class of closed-end funds are invited to visit The Closed-End Corner on Gabelli TV and YouTube.

The Closed-End Fund Corner has produced a series of educational videos on topics currently threatening Closed-End Funds.

To view the videos, please click on the link below:

https://gabelli.com/insights/gabelli-media/gabelli-closed-end-corner/

Videos include:

Back To The Future With Closed-End Funds Looks at the history of Closed-End Funds and traces their remarkable growth since 1985, the year Back To The Future premiered. At that time, closed-end funds Net Asset Values were only published weekly in newspapers and numbered about 25 with some dating back to before the depression.

Short-Term Value Extraction vs. Long-Term Value Creation The future of Closed-End Funds is in jeopardy as hedge funds continue to successfully extract value from them. This video examines corporate short-termism from academics as well as how cultural influences undermine long-term value creation.

Discount Stigma/Value For Money “Who doesn’t like a discount?” asks David Schachter as he surveys New York City’s famed Diamond District. The answers may surprise you. This hands-on video explores the stigma activists have cultivated but why they are still desired by consumers.

ROC/Bad Word For A Good Thing ROC (return of capital), is one of the most contentious issues in closed-end funds that is widely misunderstood. The video refutes why ROC may not always be a reliable indicator of market performance and how non-taxable income can be a desirable tax characteristic.

Closed-End Quiz #1 & #2 Try our closed-end funds quiz and see if you can correctly get all the answers.

There are more videos as well and additional content to come.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (27 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 8 actively managed transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,900 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Funds.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Schachter

(914) 921-5057

dschachter@gabelli.com