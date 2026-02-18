StorONE Introduces 9x ROI on Flash Program - Breaking the Flash Bottleneck

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the leader in auto-tiered storage architecture, today introduced the 9x ROI on Flash Program, designed to help organizations dramatically increase the value they derive from flash storage while maintaining all-flash-class performance for data in active use.

The 9x ROI on Flash Program enables enterprises to increase effective storage capacity by up to nine times by intelligently combining flash performance with lower-cost capacity tiers without replacing flash or changing applications. The program is delivered as part of StorONE platform v3.9, which introduced new intelligent data placement and auto-tiering capabilities that enable the program at scale.

Breaking the Flash Bottleneck

The 9x ROI on Flash Program addresses the core challenge behind rising storage costs and ongoing supply-chain volatility. By combining an existing flash tier with a lower-cost HDD tier, StorONE automatically manages data placement in real time, keeping hot data on flash while moving warm and cold data to HDD transparently and continuously. The result is tier-one performance where it matters, and tier-two economics where it doesn’t.

As part of the 9x ROI on Flash Program, organizations can redeploy existing all-flash JBODs under StorONE software as the flash performance tier of a unified storage system.

An HDD capacity tier is added for the majority of data, while StorONE continuously and automatically promotes and demotes data based on live access patterns without application changes and without manual intervention.

Unlike approaches that rely on deduplication or compression, StorONE delivers real-time data efficiency through automated data placement, avoiding the additional memory and CPU overhead associated with data reduction techniques. The StorONE architecture is designed for direct, inline writes that do not depend on DRAM-intensive buffering, reducing overall memory requirements while sustaining consistent write performance.

“As the founder of StorWize, we were the first to bring real-time, inline compression to enterprise storage,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “I know both worlds extremely well. Data reduction has its place, but it is inherently dependent on the data itself. Auto-tiering works on every type of data and delivers certainty. That’s why it’s the more resilient and correct architectural approach. The 9x ROI on Flash Program is about breaking the flash bottleneck, providing organizations with a way to grow capacity intelligently without paying the all-flash tax.”

The 9x ROI on Flash Program is available immediately through the StorONE platform. For more information, visit 9x ROI on Flash.

Join StorONE’s Gal Naor and James Keating at an upcoming webinar on March 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific) to discuss “The Architecture Behind 9x ROI on Flash: What True Smart Auto-Tiering Actually Requires.״ Find the registration link here.

About StorONE

StorONE is the leader in auto-tiered storage architecture, built to address the challenges the market is only now beginning to understand. While most storage solutions were built in an era when flash served primarily as an acceleration tier rather than a bottleneck resource, today’s AI-driven environments demand a fundamentally different approach.

As flash becomes scarce, expensive, and strategically critical, StorONE’s Smart Auto-Tiering technology is purpose-built to optimize performance and efficiency across storage tiers. This architecture enables organizations to maximize the value of high-performance while maintaining scalability, cost control, and operational ease in today’s data-intensive environments.

StorONE’s software-defined platform separates software from hardware, supports all major storage protocols, and runs on any server, any disk media, and across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments—delivering long-term flexibility and freedom from vendor lock-in. For more information, visit www.storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.