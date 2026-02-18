American Cornerstone Institute Partners with Freedom 250 to Celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial 

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ben Carson and the American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) today announced a partnership with Freedom 250 to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial milestone. President Donald J. Trump launched Freedom 250 to lead America’s 250th birthday celebration. As a partner of Freedom 250, the American Cornerstone Institute is part of the national network of organizations honoring America’s past and strengthening its foundation for the future.

The collaboration is in line with the American Cornerstone Institute’s mission to strengthen civic education and work to preserve America’s founding principles. This year, the American Cornerstone Institute will engage communities with programming and resources designed to refresh a love for country in Americans of every generation as we observe America's 250th birthday.

“Our nation’s 250th anniversary is an extraordinary opportunity to remind all Americans, particularly our young people, about why America is truly exceptional, and how our foundational cornerstones—faith, liberty, community, and life—were essential to our rise as a nation and remain essential to our flourishing today,” said Dr. Ben Carson. “We are thrilled to partner with Freedom 250 in celebration of this momentous milestone.”

“We are honored to partner with Dr. Carson and the American Cornerstone Institute to highlight the foundational principles that define the American spirit,” said Keith Krach, Freedom 250 CEO. “Together, we will unite all Americans to celebrate this once-in-a-generation milestone in a way worthy of our history, our values, and our future.”

To honor America’s 250th birthday, the American Cornerstone Institute is developing a series of purpose-driven initiatives designed to inspire patriotism among Americans of all ages and deepen understanding of our nation’s unique history. ACI’s Little Patriots initiative will showcase new educational materials and special events, such as Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie, designed to commemorate 250 years of American history and highlight the values that unite our nation.

Additional details and announcements about upcoming publications and events will be released in the coming weeks online at www.AmericanCornerstone.org.

The American Cornerstone Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ben Carson that advances America’s founding principles of faith, liberty, community, and life.