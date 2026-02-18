CIRA MDR delivers a 24/7 Canadian-based managed detection and response cybersecurity service

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today CIRA launches CIRA MDR, a fully managed detection and response (MDR) service helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience with continuous monitoring, proactive threat hunting and rapid incident response. The new offering expands CIRA’s cybersecurity ecosystem, evolving its XDR platform into a seamless, hands-off security service.

Initially launched with Calian, a cybersecurity leader with more than a decade of experience supporting complex, high-risk environments across critical sectors, CIRA MDR provides organizations with a sovereignty-first approach to cybersecurity. When a cyber incident disrupts a critical infrastructure organization, the impact can be immediate and far-reaching, affecting essential services and operations. According to CIRA’s 2025 Cybersecurity survey, more than a quarter of cybersecurity professionals responded that cyber attacks have hurt their organization’s reputation (27 per cent) and cost them customers (20 per cent).

CIRA MDR pairs advanced detection technology with round-the-clock monitored response service. By combining its powerful XDR technology with Calian’s Canadian-based security operations centre (SOC), MDR offers a tightly integrated approach that enhances cyber resilience while simplifying operations for internal IT and security teams.

Key features

24/7 “eyes-on-glass” monitoring from Canadian cybersecurity experts

Full ownership of escalation and containment, reducing the burden on internal teams

Proactive threat hunting to uncover stealthy and hidden attacks

Expert-led investigation and guidance for faster, more confident incident response

Enterprise-grade protection without the cost and complexity of an in-house SOC





CIRA MDR is designed to integrate seamlessly with CIRA’s existing cybersecurity services while supporting organizations of all sizes, from public-sector institutions to private-sector businesses. Operated and supported entirely in Canada, the service prioritizes data residency, privacy protection and trusted domestic expertise while reflecting CIRA’s community-first approach and long-standing role as a trusted provider of DNS and cybersecurity infrastructure for Canadians. It further demonstrates CIRA’s commitment to advancing national cybersecurity capacity and opens the door for organizations with their own SOC capabilities to explore partnership opportunities.

Executive quotes

“Cybersecurity is fundamentally about trust; for many organizations in Canada, that trust begins with knowing their data and security operations remain here at home. CIRA MDR delivers a Canadian-led service that combines advanced technology with the operational expertise needed to defend against today’s threats.” -- Jon Ferguson, Vice-president, Cybersecurity & DNS at CIRA.

“This collaboration brings together advanced Canadian-built cyber technology and the managed services needed to operate it effectively in high-risk environments. By combining CIRA’s XDR solution with 24/7 Canadian-based monitoring and response, we’re helping organizations that support critical services strengthen resilience, protect sensitive data and reduce the impact of cyber threats on the systems Canadians rely on every day.”-- Eric Barkman, Vice-president, Cyber Solutions, Calian.

