Brilliant Earth Recognized For Its Leadership in Sustainable Fine Jewelry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLT), a leader in responsibly sourced fine jewelry, today announced it has been named the #1 Most Sustainable Jewelry Brand in the 2025 AIDI Sustainable Jewelry Rankings, published by the Association of Intelligent Diamond International (AIDI), an independent global membership organization focused on advancing standards in lab-grown diamonds and responsible jewelry.

In this year’s rankings, Brilliant Earth earned:

#1 Most Sustainable Jewelry Brand

#1 Most Sustainable Engagement Ring Brand

#1 Most Sustainable Colored Gem Mix Brand

#2 Most Sustainable Men’s Jewelry Brand

The company also ranked #6 overall in AIDI’s 2025 Global Sustainable Diamond Rankings, which evaluate sustainability performance across the full diamond value chain.

“For more than 20 years, we have worked to redefine what sustainability, responsible sourcing, and transparency look like in our industry,” said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “This recognition reflects meaningful progress, from validated net-zero targets and improved traceability to stronger health and safety standards and public reporting on our goals. It is a testament to our team and partners who advance this work every day. We believe sustainability must be embedded in how we design, source, and serve our customers, and we remain focused on advancing these practices across our industry.”

Independent, Data-Based Recognition

AIDI’s rankings are based on independent research and a comprehensive evaluation of sustainability performance, including environmental impact, labor practices, supply chain transparency, circularity, and public reporting.

Brilliant Earth was recognized for its long-standing leadership in ethical sourcing, use of repurposed precious metals, blockchain-enabled traceability, customizable designs, and ambitious climate goals, including validated net-zero targets.

The brand’s collections combine traceable diamonds, repurposed gold and silver, and responsibly sourced gemstones, alongside ongoing investments in transparency and public sustainability reporting.

Commitment to Measurable Progress

Brilliant Earth continues to focus on:

Expanding traceability across its supply chain

Increasing use of repurposed precious metals

Advancing public sustainability reporting and third-party certifications

Supporting community initiatives through the Brilliant Earth Foundation

To learn more about Brilliant Earth’s sustainability commitments and measurable goals, visit BrilliantEarth.com/mission.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Founded in 2005, Brilliant Earth is a leader in responsibly sourced fine jewelry, offering engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry crafted with ethically sourced materials. The Company is committed to transparency, sustainability, and creating jewelry that reflects individuality, meaning, and lasting beauty.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Brilliant Earth operates 42 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. In 2024, the Company reported full-year net sales of $422 million and has reported positive adjusted EBITDA every quarter since its initial public offering in 2021.

For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

ABOUT AIDI

The Association of Intelligent Diamond International (AIDI) is a global membership organization dedicated to advancing standards in the lab-grown diamond industry through research, certification, and advocacy. Its annual rankings evaluate sustainability performance across producers, processors, and retail brands.

Press Contact

Andrea Burman

Andrea.Burman@BrilliantEarth.com

Investor Contact

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@BrilliantEarth.com