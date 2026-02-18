Skilled Trades College and Northpine Foundation Joint Effort to Create Career Pathways for Individuals Impacted by the Justice System

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skilled Trades College (STC) announces a new, one-year initiative with the Northpine Foundation designed to expand access to life-changing skilled trades training. Through this initiative, eligible individuals may receive up to 100 percent tuition coverage to pursue career-ready pathways in the skilled trades. The joint effort aims to reduce systemic barriers and create meaningful, long-term opportunities for individuals with justice system involvement, particularly those from communities that have been historically victimized, criminalized, and institutionalized.

Through this funding opportunity, eligible individuals may receive full tuition coverage to attend an accredited skilled trades training program with STC, removing a significant barrier to education and access to long-term employment opportunities in high-demand fields.

“Access to education is one of the most powerful tools we have to create real, lasting change,” said Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer of Skilled Trades College. “Through partnerships like this, we can open doors for individuals who may otherwise be excluded from opportunity, improve their long-term life outcomes, and help them build meaningful, sustainable careers in the skilled trades.”

“Access to skilled trades training is one of the most powerful tools we have to break cycles of incarceration and poverty,” said Sara Tessier, Impact Director of The Northpine Foundation. “When formerly incarcerated people are given real pathways to stable, well-paid work, communities become safer, families become stronger, and our economy benefits. At Northpine Foundation, we support skilled trades because it turns potential into productivity—and exclusion into opportunity.”

Program participants can expect training that emphasizes a majority hands-on learning approach, allowing them to build practical, job-ready skills from day one. Training is delivered by expert, industry-experienced instructors in small class settings that emphasize individualized support, mentorship, and skill development. Programs are structured to be intensive and career-focused, enabling participants to complete training and pursue employment opportunities in as little as 12 weeks.

Participants can enroll in pre-apprenticeship programs in Electrical, Plumbing, Home Renovations, and HVAC Technician training. Instruction is offered across seven campus locations in Ontario, including Cambridge, Oakville, Vaughan, Toronto East, Toronto West, and Ajax, providing accessible training options across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities.

This collaboration builds on Skilled Trades College’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the skilled trades through purpose-driven partnerships. In recent years, the college has worked alongside national brands including DEWALT, RONA, and CIBC to fund bursaries, expand access to training, and increase awareness and cultural relevance of careers in the skilled trades.

About Skilled Trades College of Canada

Founded in 2008, the Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) is a registered career college under the Private Career College Act, 2005. STC has earned a reputation for excellence in construction training and is acknowledged as best in class for its industry-relevant programming. As the Canadian leader in training youth for the skilled trades, STC offers year-round, hands-on pre-apprenticeship programs in Electrical, Plumbing, Home Renovation, and HVAC. Training takes place across six campuses in the Greater Toronto Area, preparing students to be job-ready from day one, with expansion now underway into the U.S. market.

In addition to its programs, STC has built a track record of notable partnerships that expand opportunities for students, including collaborations with NBA star Scottie Barnes, UFC, CIBC, and more to fund life-changing scholarships. To learn more, visit skilledtradescollege.ca

About The Northpine Foundation

Northpine Foundation is a philanthropic organization that invests in people and ideas to help build a future where everyone in Canada can live a sustainable, fulfilling life. Focus communities include refugees, formerly incarcerated persons and youth exiting the care system, as well as place-based focus areas: Scarborough, Winnipeg, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Foundation backs community-led ideas and organizations that are creating better outcomes for those often overlooked by traditional systems. With almost $200 million invested in ventures over the last 5 years, the Foundation is among the largest private philanthropic foundations in Canada.

The Northpine Foundation is funded by John and Cathy Phillips. To learn more, visit northpinefoundation.ca

