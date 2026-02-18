Skyhawk Security Appoints Jason Schaaf as Chief Revenue Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, the leader in Purple Team-Powered Cloud Security, today announced the appointment of Jason Schaaf as Chief Revenue Officer. Schaaf will lead Skyhawk’s global go-to-market organization—including sales, marketing, and channel partnerships—to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.

Schaaf joins Skyhawk at a pivotal moment. The company recently launched its Agentic AI capabilities, enabling continuous security control validation across the entire cloud stack, a market-defining advancement that demands a go-to-market leader with the experience to scale rapidly. Schaaf brings a rare combination of impactful leadership and technical depth to his new role. He spent more than 25 years in technology sales, holding four consecutive CRO-level roles at high-growth cybersecurity companies, and has hands-on experience building and deploying AI solutions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to our executive team because he has a proven track record of driving revenue growth at companies on the leading-edge of security innovation,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “He took CyberX from early traction through its acquisition by Microsoft, then led the global sales motion for Azure Defender for IoT at enterprise scale. He’s repeated that playbook at ActiveFence and Cyolo, and he brings a deep understanding of how AI is transforming security operations. That’s exactly the leadership we need as we bring our Autonomous Purple Team platform to a wider market.”

Beyond his operating roles, Schaaf is the founder of Black Knight AI, an advisory firm focused on helping companies leverage artificial intelligence to accelerate growth, an experience that gives him a practitioner’s understanding of the AI-native technologies at the core of Skyhawk’s platform. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Schaaf brings a disciplined, mission-oriented approach to leadership that has defined his career—from the military to the boardroom. His ability to combine strategic vision with operational execution has consistently delivered results at every stage of company growth.

“I joined Skyhawk because they’re solving the problems that keep CISOs up at night. Every CISO I talk to is drowning in alerts and struggling to stay ahead of threats that move faster than their teams can respond,” said Jason Schaaf. “Skyhawk’s Autonomous Purple Team, enhanced with Agentic AI, flips that equation. It validates security controls continuously and proactively, before adversaries find the gaps. That’s not incremental improvement; that’s a fundamentally different model for cloud security.”

Schaaf continues, “My immediate priorities are clear: build a world-class channel ecosystem, expand our enterprise pipeline, and ensure every customer interaction demonstrates measurable business impact. I’ve spent my career building go-to-market organizations that win by putting the customer’s mission first. That’s exactly what I intend to do at Skyhawk.”

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the leader in AI Based Purple Team-Powered Cloud Security, leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and preemptively stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes cloud security with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cybersecurity and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR). For continuous updates, follow Skyhawk on LinkedIn.

