Homeownership: Stable Intentions, yet Increasingly Difficult for Quebecers

ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) today released the results of the 2025 edition of its survey on the buying and selling intentions in Quebec’s real estate sector.

Conducted by Léger in the fourth quarter of 2025, the survey of 2,501 respondents reveals that buying and selling intentions are holding relatively steady, despite a context marked by inflation, economic uncertainty, and disruptions since the pandemic. Behind this apparent stability, however, lies a more nuanced reality: the path to homeownership is becoming longer and more difficult, particularly for those entering the market.

The survey analyzes both behaviours observed over the past five years as well as intentions for the next five, and provides insights into the evolution of the resale market since 2020 and adjustments made by Quebec households.

Highlights

Despite an uncertain economic context, the percentage of Quebecers intending to buy a principal residence within the next five years held steady at 21 per cent .

a principal residence within the next five years . The average expected purchase price reached $485,000 , an increase of $28,000 compared to 2024.

, an increase of $28,000 compared to 2024. Among 18–34-year-olds, 43 per cent intend to buy , but a growing gap persists between intention and action.

, but a growing gap persists between intention and action. Homeownership remains more difficult in the Montreal CMA than in the Quebec City CMA (35 per cent vs. 44 per cent homeownership rate among 18–34-year-olds).

than in the Quebec City CMA (35 per cent vs. 44 per cent homeownership rate among 18–34-year-olds). 14 per cent of homeowners are considering selling their principal residence within five years, although many are making their plans conditional on the purchase of another property.

within five years, although many are making their plans conditional on the purchase of another property. The path to homeownership is becoming longer , particularly for young households.

, particularly for young households. 14 per cent of homeowners plan to sell their principal residence within the next five years, a level that has been stable for several years.

within the next five years, a level that has been stable for several years. More than half of potential sellers could postpone their plans to sell if they do not find a new property that meets their needs.

Buying intentions

Projects continue but affordability under pressure

In 2025, 21 per cent of Quebecers reported that they intend to buy a principal residence on the resale market within the next five years, a proportion that has held steady over the years. This consistency reflects a sustained attachment to homeownership, despite a more challenging economic environment.

The average expected purchase price for a principal residence reached approximately $485,000 in 2025, up $28,000 from 2024. This upward trend has put direct pressure on household purchasing power, particularly among first-time buyers.

“The resale market has shown remarkable resilience since 2020. Quebecers continue to plan their long-term real estate projects, yet are now doing so with a greater degree of prudence and deliberation, which reinforces the importance of guidance from a real estate broker,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

18–34 age group: a growing gap between intention and action

Young adults aged 18–34 remain a key driver of real estate activity, although their presence in the market has declined since 2022. This group includes those who became homeowners during or just before the pandemic and are now leveraging increased property values to move up the property ladder, as well as those who took advantage of the recent decline in interest rates to purchase a home.

Over the past five years, 33 per cent of 18–34-year-olds have purchased a residential property, while 43 per cent say they intend to do so within the next five years. This growing gap between intentions and completed purchases is nevertheless a clear sign of increasing difficulty in entering the resale market.

Among young buyers, the average price paid for a property reached approximately $392,000 in 2025, compared to $356,000 the previous year — an increase of about 10 per cent, the largest among all age cohorts.

This rapid price growth has led to multiple compromises: higher debt levels, joint purchases, reliance on family loans when gifts are not possible, or postponement of purchase plans.

“What we are seeing among young adults is an increasingly pronounced gap between the desire to buy and the actual ability to take action. It’s not a lack of interest, but rather a matter of affordability,” adds Mr. Brant.

18–34 age group: lower homeownership in Montreal versus Quebec City

The survey’s socioeconomic data shows that homeownership has become more challenging for young adults, particularly in the Montreal metropolitan area. Among 18–34-year-olds, 35 per cent are homeowners in the Montreal CMA, compared to 44 per cent in the Quebec City metropolitan area.

“This dynamic is shifting demand toward more outlying areas, not by preference, but out of economic necessity. It highlights the tangible impact of affordability challenges on purchasing decisions, particularly in Montreal,” states Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.

35–54 age group: backbone of the resale market

Among those aged 35–54, buying intentions over the next five years stand at 23 per cent. Generally already homeowners (67 per cent), these households typically engage in transactions due to family or professional changes.

They usually target larger, more expensive properties, contributing significantly to the total value of transactions and to the overall fluidity of the resale market.

Selling intentions

Selling intentions: greater caution and planning

Among homeowners, nearly 14 per cent are considering selling their principal residence within the next five years. However, more than half of potential sellers indicate that they could postpone their plans if they do not find a new property that meets their needs.

“The decision to sell has become increasingly conditional on finding a property that aligns with the household’s needs and budgets. This dynamic could slow the recovery of available supply over the coming years,” mentions Charles Brant.

55+ age group: increase in selling intentions

Among those aged 55 and over, buying intentions are more limited (9 per cent), while selling intentions are gradually increasing with population aging (13 per cent compared to 10 per cent in the previous survey).

These decisions are often linked to life transitions: property maintenance, reduced mobility, or the desire to move closer to services or family. In many cases, the sale of a property does not necessarily lead to a new purchase, which plays a determining role in the supply available on the resale market. That said, older adults tend to remain healthy longer and choose to enjoy their homes for as long as possible.

A long-term perspective: the path to homeownership has gotten longer since 2020

Taken as a whole, survey results show that while the resale market remains resilient, the journey to homeownership is getting longer and more complex, particularly for those entering the market. If the gap between buying intentions and the ability to achieve homeownership continues to widen, there is a risk of disengagement by some cohorts over the long term, disillusioned at the prospect of ever owning a home.

“While we see that the market is resilient, it has, however, become increasingly inaccessible for younger generations. Quebec has, for decades, had a lower homeownership rate compared to other provinces in Canada. The Government of Quebec and municipalities must establish conditions that facilitate and accelerate access to homeownership for younger households,” concludes Simon Langelier, QPAREB Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs.

About the Survey and the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Léger Marketing – 2025 Buying and Selling Intentions Survey was conducted in October 2025 over a period of approximately two weeks among a representative sample of Quebec’s adult population. It analyzes real estate behaviours over the past five years, as well as intentions for the next five years, in relation to the resale market.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@apciq.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.