Landing Partners with Gopuff to Instantly Deliver Everyday Essentials to Guests Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the leading network for flexible-stay apartments, today announced a partnership with Instant Commerce platform, Gopuff . With Gopuff, consumers can access thousands of everyday products at affordable prices in as fast as 15 minutes. Landing guests staying in more than 2,500 apartments across 42 U.S. markets can now receive access to exclusive savings on Gopuff orders, making it easier than ever to access their everyday essentials from the moment they arrive.

Through the partnership, Landing guests will receive 60% off their first Gopuff order and 10% off every order thereafter, redeemable while staying at eligible Landing properties. Guests can access the offer directly during their stay via a QR code in their apartment, with discounts automatically applied for repeat orders within the geofenced property area.

Landing is known for its premium, fully-furnished apartments, complete with full-sized kitchens and thoughtful details that deliver the comforts of home, wherever guests travel. This collaboration underscores Landing’s commitment to creating an unmatched guest experience that extends beyond the apartment itself and delivers added value that help guests fully settle in, no matter how long they stay.

“Our goal is to make every Landing stay feel effortless and familiar from the moment guests arrive and throughout their stay – whether it’s a few days, a few months, or a few years,” said Marcus Higgins, President and Chief Operating Officer at Landing. “Partnering with Gopuff allows us to deliver meaningful, in-the-moment convenience when guests need it most. Whether they’re ordering a bottle of bubbly on their first night, shopping for their weekly groceries, or just want snacks for a quiet night in, Gopuff helps Landing guests feel at home, wherever they are.”

Gopuff has become the platform of choice for the world's leading brands looking to create instant customer experiences. The company’s expansive assortment – spanning groceries, alcohol, home essentials, and more – combined with its nationwide fulfillment network, makes it uniquely suited to meet the needs of Landing guests with speed, ease, and reliability. By embedding the offer directly into the in-stay experience, the partnership ensures guests can access what they need, when they need it, without added friction.

“Gopuff is all about removing friction from everyday life,” said Tyler Stewart, VP of Brand & Marketing at Gopuff. "With Landing, we’re making it effortless for guests to settle in, whether they just landed or are staying long-term, by putting fast, affordable access to everything they need literally at their fingertips.”

About Landing

Landing is changing the way the world stays, offering elevated, fully-furnished apartments for a few days to a few months or longer. Every space is designed to feel like home with full-sized kitchens, thoughtful details, separate bedrooms, and a familiar, inviting ambiance. A seamless digital platform offers guests instant access to thousands of premium apartments across the country. Whether it’s a weekend getaway, temporary relocation or an extended stay, guests feel like a local, anywhere. For more information about Landing or to explore apartments in a city near you, visit www.hellolanding.com/ .

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , X or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Landing

landing@launchsquad.com