Opkey Introduces Design Studio Suite of Agentic-AI Capabilities That Slashes Cloud Application Implementation Timelines in Half 

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey , provider of the leading Cloud Application Lifecycle Management (CALM) platform for Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, Coupa and more, today announced the launch of Opkey Design Studio a groundbreaking suite of agentic AI capabilities that extends Opkey’s platform to automate and standardize cloud application discovery and design from statement of work (SOW) creation through configuration.

Design Studio addresses one of the most challenging phases of cloud application implementations—discovery and design—which has traditionally been manual, fragmented, and high-risk. By applying agentic AI across SOW creation, discovery, design thinking and configuration, Opkey empowers systems integrators to accelerate delivery, improve traceability from sales to delivery, reduce rework, and focus teams on higher-value transformation and change management activities.

"Systems integrators face increasing pressure to deliver enterprise application programs faster with fewer resources while managing aggressive timelines and tight customer budgets," said Grae Gray, Executive Vice President of Strategic Innovation & Excellence at Opkey. "Opkey Design Studio transforms this equation by automating manual tasks that have historically consumed significant time and introduced risk. Our agentic AI approach brings continuous intelligence and traceability from SOW through configuration, helping eliminate scope creep, reduce delivery risk and protect margins, ultimately enabling SIs to deliver faster and more predictable programs while improving profitability and scalability."

Agentic AI Purpose-Built for Managing Cloud Application Lifecycles



Unlike horizontal LLM tools, Opkey Design Studio is powered by Argus, the industry’s first domain-specific model trained on decades of expertise and 200+ terabytes of enterprise application and performance data. Opkey’s 20+ AI agents manage every phase of the application lifecycle -- Define, Design, Configure, Test, and Train. SI partners receive their own secure copy of Opkey's AI to train on internal IP and best practices, ensuring differentiated methodologies and optimal design recommendations tailored to each firm’s delivery model.

Key Capabilities Include:

SOW Creation and Automation: End-to-end traceability from statement of work through delivery, reducing scope creep and project overages.

Visual Design Set Canvas: Modern, intuitive interface, enabling architects to visualize designs and make changes with drag-and-drop simplicity.

BPMN-Compliant Business Process Modeling: AI-powered business process mapping, automating documentation and ensuring alignment between IT and business stakeholders.

Design Validation: Automated validation against system requirements, ensuring clean deployment from the start.

Automated Configuration: Direct system configuration from validated design sets, complete with unit testing, approval tollgates, and notifications.

Direct system configuration from validated design sets, complete with unit testing, approval tollgates, and notifications. Unified Project Management: Visibility, traceability and enterprise-grade data security and compliance across the entire application lifecycle





Measurable Business Impact

Opkey Design Studio delivers significant competitive advantages for systems integrators:

Up to 50% faster Oracle and Workday implementations through automated discovery, design and configuration.

Reduced delivery effort by automating manual work, reducing reliance on manual FTE-heavy processes, and enabling consultants to focus on advisory services.

Improved margins through reduced rework, lower risk, and optimized resource utilization.

Increased project velocity, allowing firms to manage higher volumes of concurrent implementations and stand-up new business faster.

Enhanced bid competitiveness with predictable delivery timelines and reduced costs.

Superior customer experience through modern digital tools and faster alignment on future-state business processes.





Industry Recognition and Partner Validation

"Opkey frees us to focus our teams on business consulting rather than configuration consulting. By automating so many crucial yet time-consuming steps, we're able to reduce timelines by a third, giving 15-20 consultants per project the freedom to focus on providing their expert business guidance, rather than getting tied up in configuration quagmires,” said Howard Engle, Vice President, Solutions, Argano Oracle Business Unit. “We're able to plan, scope, and deliver implementations in 9 - 12 months -- a process that used to take 18 months. We're reducing project costs by millions while actually reducing risk by leveraging automated testing and governance from day one."

"Opkey's agentic AI approach represents a meaningful advancement for systems integrators facing the challenges of enterprise modernization," said Mickey North Rizza, Sr. Vice President at IDC. "The platform brings continuous intelligence across the enterprise application lifecycle, addressing critical pain points around delivery speed, predictability, and margin protection."

Availability

Opkey Design Studio is available immediately for Oracle and Workday Systems Integrator partners. For more information, visit www.opkey.com/design-studio

sales@opkey.com .

About Opkey



Opkey is the leading Cloud Application Lifecycle Management (CALM) platform for Oracle Fusion, Workday, Salesforce, Coupa, and more. In a world where most large application initiatives struggle to achieve their expected benefits, Opkey delivers breakthrough value by cutting manual effort by 80%, enabling 30% faster go-lives, and slashing downtime risk by 92%. Powered by Argus, the industry’s first domain-specific AI model trained on decades of expertise and 200+ terabytes of enterprise application and performance data, Opkey’s 20+ AI agents manage every phase of the lifecycle—Define, Design, Configure, Test, and Train—to drive faster ROI and lower risk. Reach the full value of your cloud app investments, only with Opkey. Learn more at Opkey.com