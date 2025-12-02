Opkey and Trinamix Partner to Accelerate Oracle Cloud Implementations with Agentic AI

DUBLIN, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey , provider of the first end-to-end agentic AI-native enterprise app lifecycle optimization platform, and Trinamix , a recognized Oracle partner for end-to-end cloud transformations, today announced an expanded strategic partnership. This collaboration redefines how Oracle Cloud programs are delivered by embedding agentic AI across every phase of implementation—enabling up to 30% faster implementation timelines, lower delivery risk, and higher project margins.

Through this partnership, Trinamix will integrate Opkey’s agentic AI platform into its Oracle Cloud delivery framework, empowering delivery teams with a self-optimizing system that continuously identifies inefficiencies, recommends improvements, and drives autonomous optimization across the implementation lifecycle. Together, Trinamix and Opkey are setting a new benchmark for how enterprise transformations are executed—from design and configuration through testing, training, and ongoing support.

“Our partnership with Opkey represents a major leap forward in how Oracle Cloud transformations are delivered,” said Amit Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Trinamix. “By embedding agentic AI into our delivery framework, we’re empowering our teams with intelligent, self-optimizing capabilities that drive faster, more predictable, and higher-quality outcomes for our customers. Together, Trinamix and Opkey are redefining what’s possible in the AI-led enterprise transformation era.”

“Trinamix and Opkey have a unified vision of transforming the very DNA of enterprise implementations,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey. “This partnership goes beyond automation and aims to reshape delivery at scale, positioning both our organizations as early movers in the AI-led transformation era.”

Reimagining Oracle Cloud Delivery through Agentic AI

Powered by a purpose-built small language model trained on terabytes of business process data, Opkey’s platform orchestrates five specialized agents spanning PMO, configuration, testing, training and support, all supported by hundreds of micro-agents. This allows Trinamix teams to deliver faster, more predictable, and higher-quality implementations while freeing resources to focus on strategic transformation and business advisory services.

At a time when traditional implementation models struggle to keep pace with transformation demands, the Trinamix–Opkey partnership exemplifies how AI-native delivery frameworks can redefine speed, quality and scalability for Oracle Cloud customers worldwide.

For Trinamix, the Opkey partnership drives significant internal advantages — accelerating delivery timelines, reducing implementation costs, and ensuring consistent quality across global projects. By automating high-effort configuration, testing, and documentation tasks, Trinamix teams can redirect focus toward value-added solution design and innovation. This collaboration enhances Trinamix’s competitiveness, scalability, and profitability in the Oracle Cloud ecosystem.

About Trinamix

Trinamix is an award-winning Oracle partner with end-to-end expertise in Oracle SCM, ERP, EPM, Logistics, CX, and PLM applications. We offer comprehensive advisory and consulting, implementation, and managed services—delivering value at every stage of the cloud transformation journey. Our portfolio includes industry-specific PaaS-based solutions complementing Oracle Cloud applications, along with pre-built Accelerators and Integrators. We also offer a suite of AI-powered solutions, including GenAI offerings, Resilient Planning products, and Competitive Intelligence applications—driving enterprise-wide intelligence and proactive decision-making. Headquartered in the U.S., Trinamix has a global presence across Canada, U.K., Australia, Japan, UAE, and India. Learn more at www.trinamix.com .

About Opkey

Opkey delivers the industry’s first agentic AI-native platform that streamlines every step of the enterprise application journey, optimizing business processes and the complex technology stacks that support them. Powered by a purpose-built small language model trained on terabytes of business process data and infused with decades of expertise implementing and managing enterprise systems, Opkey’s platform features a central orchestration agent, five specialized AI agents, and hundreds of micro-agents coordinating key lifecycle phases – process management, configuration, testing, training, and support. Enhanced by thousands of pre-built test cases and advanced process and configuration mining, Opkey goes beyond automation to intelligently identify process inefficiencies, recommend improvements, and adapt autonomously. The result: a self-optimizing, holistic system that transforms how enterprises implement, maintain, and scale mission-critical business applications. Learn more at www.opkey.com .

